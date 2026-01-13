Hannity Claims ‘Trump Never Flew’ on Jeffrey Epstein’s Plane – But Name Appeared on Flight Logs at Least Eight Times

Sean Hannity claimed that President Donald Trump had never flown on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet, even after it was reported that Trump’s name appeared at least eight times in the plane’s flight logs.

On Tuesday, Hannity interviewed House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), who is currently investigating the late child sex trafficker’s ties and potential ties to powerful figures not named Donald Trump. Earlier in the day, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said they would not comply with a subpoena from the committee.

“Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences,” the Clintons wrote in a letter explaining their decision. “For us, now is that time.”

Comer, who has not called on Trump to testify before the committee, had signaled that he will seek contempt of Congress charges against the Clintons if they do not comply. Like the Clintons, Trump was also an Epstein associate. The Clintons and Trump deny wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein’s illicit activities.

“I’m seeing pictures of Bill Clinton all over the place with young women in a hot tub, mystery women, women sitting on his lap in Jeffrey Epstein’s plane, swimming in a pool with a woman that looks pretty naked to me, Ghislaine Maxwell, and somebody else,” Hannity told Comer. “I think he has some explaining to do, considering so many people wanted Donald Trump to answer, no?”

“You’re exactly right,” Comer replied. “The American people are interested in this. They want to know the truth. We’re trying to provide the truth on the Oversight Committee. This subpoena wasn’t just issued by me. It was voted on unanimously by the Oversight Committee. Every Democrat in that committee voted for this subpoena.”

“Donald Trump never flew on the plane, from what I understand, either,” Hannity replied.

Last month, material released by the Department of Justice stated that Trump’s name appeared on flight logs for Epstein’s plane at least eight times, which was more than the DOJ previously believed.

“Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware),” read a Jan. 7, 2020, email from an assistant US attorney.”

The email release was part of the DOJ’s partial compliance with a law passed by Congress and signed by Trump in November, which gave the department until Dec. 19 to release all files it has on Epstein, with only the names and images of victims redacted. However, so far, the administration has released less than one percent of the material.