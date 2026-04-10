Joe Scarborough Left Stunned by Melania Trump’s ‘Beyond Bizarre’ Epstein Presser

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough was left stunned on Friday by First Lady Melania Trump’s “beyond bizarre” address the day before, during which she denied any relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Late Thursday, Melania Trump took to the podium at the White House in an attempt to shut down what she called “lies” that she had any association with Epstein, addressing for the first time a friendly email exchange with his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, from 2002.

The first lady downplayed the email, first released in January as part of a Justice Department document dump, as “casual” correspondence.

From the top of the show on Friday’s Morning Joe, the hosts spotlighted the presser and President Donald Trump’s claim he “didn’t know anything” about his wife’s statement before it aired, as reported by MS NOW journalist Jacqueline Alemany.

Scarborough admitted he was left confused by the whole event:

The idea that she did not know [Epstein] and that she had no relation, it was just beyond bizarre. And all of the reporting is that the people that were in the White House briefing room yesterday was absolutely stunned and stunned, in part, that it came out of nowhere, and secondly, that she would actually pretend that she didn’t know who he was or that she had no relationship with him, or they had no close relationship with him.

After rolling back a clip from the address that mentioned the email exchange, co-host Mika Brzezinski showed the messages in question on-screen and noted the endearing sign-off and the first lady’s defense of them.

Scarborough continued: “That is quite casual. Actually, it’s not. Doesn’t sound casual. And again, everybody’s waiting for another shoe to drop. I don’t know if it will or not, but again, the timing of that was so strange, especially bringing up something that obviously the president doesn’t want brought up and calling for hearings. That’s just the opposite of what the president has been talking about for months now.”

“A few hours after those comments, the president went on what Mediaite described as a ‘Truth Social Posting Bender.’ Alex Korson, our EP, said it was like War and Peace – without the peace,” he concluded.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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