Jimmy Kimmel Revels in News That Melania’s Epstein Address Blindsided Trump: ‘She Must Really Hate Him’

Jimmy Kimmel questioned the timing of a surprise statement from Melania Trump addressing her past links to Jeffrey Epstein and joked that she must really hate her husband, President Donald Trump, after leaving him in the dark.

Speaking from the White House on Thursday, Melania sought to shut down speculation over a friendly email exchange with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sent in 2002, which was part of the Justice Department release in January.

It was the first time Melania Trump addressed the emails publicly.

On Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host, who has repeatedly joked about what he calls the “Trump-Epstein files,” was left stunned by the first lady’s statement – as was, he claimed, her husband.

“There was a big surprise from the White House today, even to Donald Trump. Melania emerged from the rubble of the East Wing. She brushed the drywall off her business suit and delivered a doozy of a prepared statement demanding that we stop talking about something no one was talking about,” he began.

He then cut to a clip of Melania walking out to the podium, the First Lady declares: “The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today.”

Interjecting, in faux-shock, Kimmel quipped: “OK, how about tomorrow? Because I’m just now hearing about these lies. Can you give me like a minute to catch up? You know somewhere in the White House, Trump saw this happening. He spit out a whole gallon of Diet Coke!”

“This is already better than her movie,” he added. “Go on, please.”

The clip resumed as Melania said she had “never been friends with Epstein” and argued her correspondence with Maxwell was merely “casual.”

“Why is this happening today?” Kimmel cut in. “[Trump] spent the past six weeks trying to bomb this Epstein story out of the headlines. Two days after the ceasefire, she puts it right back on top.”

“She must really hate him,” Kimmel remarked. “I don’t know how else to explain it.”

The statement allegedly caught both journalists and White House officials off guard, as Kimmel delighted in one report in which Trump himself told MS NOW correspondent Jacqueline Alemany he “didn’t know anything” about the statement.

“He didn’t know she was going to do it before she did it,” the host repeated. “Which shows you just how smoothly things are running over there. For whatever reason, she didn’t ask. She didn’t give him a heads-up. She just went right out in front of the cameras and fired away.”

Watch above via ABC.

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