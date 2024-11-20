‘I Could Use A Good Laugh!’ CNN’s Jim Acosta Calls ‘BS’ On Ex-Trump Aide Still Saying Trump Not Connected To Project 2025

CNN anchor Jim Acosta laughed out loud at ex-Trump aide David Urban as he claimed President-elect Donald Trump has nothing to do with Project 2025.

Trump spent months not just distancing himself from Project 2025, but deriding the notion he would have anything to do with it after the policy document became politically toxic during the presidential election.

But many found those protests at odds with the facts during the campaign, and now that Trump is assembling a cabinet and team of advisers, the plan is in the news again.

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN Newsroom With Jim Acosta, Acosta pointed out that prominent Trump picks Thomas Homan, Brendan Carr, and Russ Vought all helped co-author Project 2025.

When Urban stuck to his guns about Trump not being involved or influenced, Acosta derided him:

JIM ACOSTA: David. That was all B.S., wasn’t it? That I had nothing to do with Project 2025? DAVID URBAN: I had firsthand discussions with the president, literally asked him about it. I talked to him about it directly. And and he hadn’t read it. He didn’t know about it. Are there people– it’s a huge document. Are there certain people that worked on it? Yeah, Those people have been in the administration before. Brendan Carr’s FCC commissioner, Tom Homan, was in the administration. Russ Vought was the administration? They they offered chapters. They offered insight into it and they put things in it. That didn’t mean that Donald Trump had his hand in drafting it all. JIM ACOSTA: I’m not saying that Donald Trump had a hand. He was sitting there writing it with his Sharpie or whatever. But I mean, he is implementing parts of–. DAVID URBAN: (CROSSTALK) JIM ACOSTA: He’s using the people who were writing the chapters on Project 2025. Is it I mean, isn’t it time to admit the jig is up? DAVID URBAN: No, no! (BUZZER SOUND EFFECT). JIM ACOSTA: This is going to be a Project 25 administration, right? DAVID URBAN: And No, no, because a lot of those things are just basic core tenets of the Republican Party, it’s been in the platform for the Republican Party for years. A lot of the project 2025 pieces of it. Right. Getting rid of the part of education, downsizing government, doing certain things. That’s been a part of the Republican Party for a long time. Just because it happens to be in this document doesn’t mean that now we’re wholesale embracing the document. JIM ACOSTA: I would encourage our viewers to go. I mean, you can go online and look this up. I mean, it’s if you go through the authors of the various parts of Project 2025, it’s a who’s who. And now he is selecting people from that who’s who to to be in his administration. DAVID URBAN: It doesn’t mean you’re taking that doesn’t mean you’re taking the document and use it as the blueprint for how the government is going to run. Completely. Two separate things, Jim. JIM ACOSTA: Probably 2025 talks about tearing down the administrative state. Firing federal employees en masse– DAVID URBAN: Yeah, exactly. But that’s but those are– Yeah, but those are the things that have been part of the Republican platform for years, not just a part of Project 2025. They just happened to be in this document moving forward. JIM ACOSTA: So when Trump was out there saying, I have nothing to do with this, I know he he. DAVID URBAN: He he he didn’t. JIM ACOSTA: Really? DAVID URBAN: He didn’t. I’m telling you, I talked to him several times about it. JIM ACOSTA: It’s a Wednesday. I could use a good laugh and I just got one. DAVID URBAN: Come on.

Watch above via CNN Newsroom With Jim Acosta.