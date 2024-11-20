Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) joined Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast on Wednesday and discussed President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks and the state of the Democratic Party.

While discussing the Democrat’s past efforts to block Trump, Bannon said, “They’re there to fully stop Donald Trump and hopefully take their plans to take the House in two years and impeach him, right?”

“Yeah. When their plan was accelerated because they stole the election from President Trump and they were able to get four years a with a bedridden dementia patient. Basically, at the end of the day, I hate to say that, but–” replied Tuberville, spinning a popular conspiracy on the far-right that some sinister force uses Biden as a puppet.

“You’re with me there’s no doubt,” Bannon interjected, adding, “No doubt in your mind that the 2020 was stolen?”

“Listen, I’ve been up for four years and I saw him maybe 4 or 5 times in the Capitol. And somebody has got to hold his arm and he shuffles his feet around. I’m thinking this guy’s making decisions about our country. You know, he’s over there birdwatching the last week and in the Amazon, and we’re shooting long-range missiles into Moscow,” Tuberville replied, referring to a misleading viral clip that appeared to show President Biden wandering off in the Amazon rainforest.

“Are you kidding me? I mean, these people should be arrested for what they’re doing,” Tuberville replied.

“You know, you agree that there should be with total transparency and all that investigations to see what’s happened the last four years is criminal conspiracy? And particularly in things even like Ukraine, of what’s gone on,” Bannon followed up.

“100%. I mean, it’s all about the minerals over there,” replied Tuberville.

Tuberville also told Bannon that the Senate GOP already has a plan in place to ensure all of Trump’s cabinet picks, including Matt Gaetz as attorney general, are swiftly confirmed.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville tells Steve Bannon that Republican senators have a plan in place to confirm Trump's key nominations (including Gaetz and Hegseth) before Trump is sworn in pic.twitter.com/nB15SvDZIa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2024

Watch the clip above via War Room.