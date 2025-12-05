‘I Have Never Met a Faker Human’: Nick Fuentes Suggests ‘F*cking Liar’ Tucker Carlson Might Have Him Killed

HEARTBREAKING: Former Fox News host-turned-conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson hosted white nationalist Nick Fuentes for a friendly interview in October, but the era of good feelings between the two far-right internet personalities didn’t last for very long.

During a Thursday night livestream, Fuentes submitted that Carlson was being deceptive when he told him that Peter Thiel had said Fuentes was taking money from the influential billionaire.

“So, yeah, Tucker asked me a lot of weird stuff. He asked me about Charles Johnson, about Andrew Anglin, asked me about Peter Thiel. So yeah, you know it’s-, and this guy, I’ve heard things about this guy since the dinner. I want this guy to stay the fuck away from me. I don’t know who he is, but I’ll tell you one thing: He is not who he says he is. Take that to the-, if anything happens to me, whatever, take that to the bank. This guy is not who he says he is. Total faker. I could smell it on his breath. I have never met a faker human being in my life. And it’s scary because he’s an actor,” began Fuentes, who continued:

And I don’t like that, I don’t play that way, you know. And I question anybody that can hang out with a guy like that. It’s freaky. He’s a handler, he handles people. That’s what he does. He’s a f*cking liar and a handler. He goes around telling people, “I don’t know anything. I don’t know, oh, I know nothing. I don’t even have a phone. I am just a clueless tourist. I just travel to all these countries and you know…” I don’t trust him. And I don’t, and I don’t care, you know, maybe that alienates me from people in the conservative movement. I don’t care. I’m not gonna be a part of it. I’m not gonna be a party to whatever that is, whatever that CIA bullshit is, I’m not gonna be a part of it. So, you know, now that I’ve heard enough from Tucker and I’ve heard enough from other people, and I’ve seen enough, this guy’s not who he says he is, not an ally. Stay the fuck away from me, you’re weird, dude. You’re weird. You know, I’m weird in the sense that I’m eccentric, I have a weird personality. You’re weird because I don’t know what you are. You’re like a lab grown human being. At least I’m real, it’s relatable because I’m real. Flawed, filled with contradictions, certainly, but authentic. You, I don’t know what to make of you. I don’t know what the fuck you are, I don’t think anybody knows what you are. Your dad’s in the CIA, you go, “I didn’t know that!” Oh, really? Just stop. Just stop with the cap. You can’t even reason with a person like that because it’s like you’re just getting-, it’s like talking to a police officer in interrogation. You just can’t win, they’re not there to be honest. I don’t like it, very weird.

Fuentes on Tucker: “I’ve never met a faker human being in my life. And it’s scary… I question anybody who can hang out with a guy like that.” Good instincts. He lies like he breathes. This is beyond politics, he’s the worst person I’ve even known.pic.twitter.com/ec0TTr6oKN — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) December 5, 2025

