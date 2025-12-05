Fox’s Brian Kilmeade Dings Trump’s Affordability ‘Hoax’ Messaging: ‘Could Make That Clearer’

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade suggested President Donald Trump switch up his messaging on affordability, arguing calling it a hoax feeds Democrat talking points.

On Friday’s Fox & Friends, Kilmeade, Lawrence Jones, and Ainsley Earhardt covered Trump kicking off an economy-focused tour in Pennsylvania next week following him repeatedly referring to Democrats’ complaints about an affordability crisis as a hoax and “con job.”

Kilmeade argued:

The only thing I think that he could subtly change is when he says, all this is a hoax. It makes some people on first blush say the president’s not acknowledging that prices are higher. But what he is acknowledging is what he’s doing about it. But he thinks the whole outrage that Democrats say, the president’s causing this, is the hoax part of it. And I think he should just could make that clearer because it allows the talking point on the other side to do what Joe Biden did and tell everyone how Bidenomics was great and told all his faculty to go out there and sell a incorrect story.

He added Trump needs to better explain inflation rates to the public instead of calling Democrats’ references to an affordability “crisis” a “hoax.”

“It’s going up at a slower rate and it’s gonna keep going down,” he said.

Earhardt argued Democrats have not presented a plan that would not include raising taxes somewhere and Kilmeade agreed on a lack of a plan from the other side. The current basic inflation rate is 3%, slightly higher than when Trump took office, but prices have not risen at the same rate. Kilmeade noted inflation hit a high of 9% in 2022 under former President Joe Biden.

“The best I think the president’s like, I’ll tell you about a million things that we’re doing, can you please tell me a couple of things, anything, can you name two things Democrats are doing? If they had the power, what would you be doing?” he said.

Watch above via Fox News.