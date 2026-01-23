ICE Agent Goes Viral For Telling Woman She’s Going in a ‘Domestic Terrorist’ Database For Recording Him
An ICE officer went viral on Friday after he was filmed telling a woman that she was going into a “database” for “domestic terrorists” for filming him in the streets.
Self-described free speech activist Nathan Bernard shared the clip on X and captioned it by writing, “ICE agent in Portland, Maine tells legal observer she is a domestic terrorist for peacefully recording him, adds her to “nice little database.’”
In the clip, you can hear the following exchange between an unidentified woman and the ICE officer:
Woman: It’s not illegal to record.
ICE Officer: Exactly, yeah, that’s what we’re doing.
Woman: Yeah, why are you taking my information down?
ICE Officer: Because we have a nice little database.
Woman: Oh, good.
ICE Officer: And now you’re considered a domestic terrorist. So stop playing around with me.
Woman: For videotaping you? Are you crazy?
Journalists and pundits from across the political spectrum replied to the clip as it quickly spread across social media. MAGA-leaning podcaster and veteran journalist Glenn Greenwald shared the clip and wrote, “Having armed, masked federal agents roam the streets and threaten American citizens that they’re being put into a ‘database’ and are being deemed a ‘domestic terrorist’ for the crime of videotaping them should disgust everyone.”
Tanlge’s Isaac Saul added, “It’s hard to overstate how unpopular this crap is with normie Americans. On top of the gross civil rights violations, that Trump is letting these goons loose in Maine, a state where Ds could actually pick up a Senate seat in nine months, it’s political malpractice.”
Below are some reactions:
