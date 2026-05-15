‘Oh My Goodness’: Harry Enten Shocked by Trump’s 51-Point Collapse With Latino Men

During Friday’s edition of CNN News Central, data expert Harry Enten was shocked by President Donald Trump’s 51-point collapse with Latino men — a group that helped him win in 2024 — remarking, “Oh my goodness.”

When asked to compare this political moment to Trump’s 2024 presidential race against former Vice President Kamala Harris, Enten said, “What a different world. ‘Oy vey’ if I’m the president of the United States.”

He continued:

Latino voters on Trump — he won a record share for a Republican presidential nominee [in 2024], 46% of that vote, going all the way back since we had the advent of exit polls back in 1972. And look at where he is today. His job approval rating, in an average of CNN polls this year, 28%. That is an 18-point drop. The bottom has completely fallen out when it comes to Donald Trump and Latino voters. He won record numbers of them back in 2024, and they have abandoned him with the utmost just dislike of what he is doing so far. Just 28%, a drop of 18 points.

CNN’s John Berman then asked about Latino men specifically, to which Enten responded:

Yeah, you think that this movement is a lot? What about Latino men? Oh my goodness gracious. Okay, Latino men voters. In the 2024 election versus Kamala Harris, look at this. Trump won them by ten points. Look at the net approval rating now. -41 points. That is a movement of 51 points, a shift away from the president of the United States. Latino male voters supercharged that record performance that Donald Trump had with Latino voters, and they, like Latino women — Latinas — are moving against the president of the United States. -41 points. Again, the bottom has just completely fallen out, and of course, when you look across that political map, there are so many races that will be involving a lot of Latino voters. And when you see numbers like this, I just go, ‘Uh oh,’ if I am a Republican running for Congress.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

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