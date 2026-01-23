Trump Considering Naval Blockade on Cuban Oil Imports in Latest Push for Regime Change: Report

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a naval blockade to restrict Cuban oil imports as part of his continued push for regime change.

Following the Trump administration’s surprise operation to abduct Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the president made it clear that other world leaders could soon face a similar fate. Among those who received veiled threats from the administration was Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that the Trump administration was looking to oust Cuba’s communist regime by the end of the year. Two days later, Politico added that the administration could try to weaken the regime by halting oil exports.

The report continued:

That escalation has been sought by some critics of the Cuban government in the administration and backed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to two of the three people, who were granted anonymity to discuss the sensitive discussions. No decision has been made on whether to approve that move, but it could be among the suite of possible actions presented to President Donald Trump to force the end of Cuba’s communist government, these people added.

The report, as noted by Politico, comes a little over a week after Trump announced that Venezuelan oil exports to Cuba would be coming to an end. Trump previously stated that the U.S. would “run” Venezuela with Maduro in custody.

