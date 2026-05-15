Lauren Boebert Tries to Have It Both Ways in Savage Massie-Trump Feud: ‘I Support Both of These Men’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) tried to play both sides in the longstanding feud between Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and President Donald Trump.

On Friday, Boebert gave her two cents on the bad blood between them when she posted two photos on X/Twitter. One was a selfie with Massie, and the other was a photo of herself and the president. She wrote:

Below is my friend Thomas Massie. He loves America and is fighting to save it. Also below is my friend and President, Donald Trump. He’s put his life on the line to save this great country. I support both of these men. I’ve worked with both to preserve freedom and liberty. And if that makes you angry, bless your heart.

Below is my friend Thomas Massie. He loves America and is fighting to save it. Also below is my friend and President, Donald Trump. He’s put his life on the line to save this great country. I support both of these men. I’ve worked with both to preserve freedom and liberty.… pic.twitter.com/i1lkTfO9V4 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 15, 2026

Massie and Trump have long been at odds due to Massie’s regular criticism of the president’s decisions. The congressman also frequently votes against the president’s legislation. Trump has not hidden his disdain for Massie, calling him “disloyal” to the United States and even endorsing Massie’s primary challenger in an effort to remove him from Congress.

Massie has been just as vocal, publicly campaigning against the Trump’s budget bills and even calling out the administration for creating a parody of a porn website.

Shortly after Boebert posted her tweet, Massie responded:

Lauren is a great friend, and like most of my friends, she likes both Trump and me! Yes it’s possible!!

Lauren is a great friend, and like most of my friends, she likes both Trump and me! Yes it’s possible!! https://t.co/kYeQy1Ugd7 — Thomas Massie for Congress (@MassieforKY) May 15, 2026

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