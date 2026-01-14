ICE Agent Who Fatally Shot Renee Good Suffered Internal Bleeding After Encounter, Officials Claim

The ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Good in her car last week in Minneapolis experienced internal bleeding as a result of the encounter, officials claim.

Jonathan Ross suffered internal bleeding in the torso and was treated by a doctor following the shooting, CBS News reported, citing two U.S. officials briefed on his medical condition.

In video shot by an eyewitness, Ross and other ICE agents were seen approaching Good’s red Honda Pilot as she blocked a road during an ICE operation. When one of the agents ordered Good to “get out of the f*cking car” and stuck his hands in the vehicle, she tried to drive off. That’s when Ross, who was in front of the car, fired off three shots. Good was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Trump administration has argued that the shooting was justified as self-defense, going so far as to call Good a “deranged leftist” and “domestic terrorist” who was looking to harm federal agents.

Video shows Ross walking away on his own after firing the fatal shots. Homeland Security boss Kristi Noem said at the time that he was hospitalized, but she did not specify his injuries.

Another video, recorded by Ross himself, depicted Good’s partner taunting Ross before the encounter turned deadly.

“F*cking bitch,” a man, presumably Ross, can be heard saying after Good drove at him and he fired on her.