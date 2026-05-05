Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Iran not to “test the will” of President Donald Trump, promising “growing isolation” and “economic collapse” if they continue attacks and charging tolls for cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Rubio joined the White House press briefing room on Tuesday to give an update on the Iran war, where he explained the U.S. Navy will be helping to guide stranded ships out of the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through. Rubio blasted Iran for targeting ships and charging them tolls amid a ceasefire. He also stressed rescuing stranded ships is not an “offensive” operation.

He said during his opening remarks:

The time has come for Iran to make a sensible choice and it’s not easy for them to do that obviously because they have a fracture in their own leadership system and apart from that the top people in that government are, to say the least, are insane in the brain. We need to address that and it’s difficult because it’s hard to get past that in their system but it’s important for them to make a sensible choice on the one right for the people. Our president has proven time and again that his preference is peace but Iran must accept the reality of the situation and come to the negotiation table and accept terms that are good for them but ultimately good for the world.

Rubio warned Iran not to “test the will” of the United States under President Trump.

“The last point I would make, and it really is important for them to understand this, they really should not test the will of the United States, at least not under President Donald Trump,” the secretary said. “He has proven time and again that he will back up what he says and if they test him, ultimately they will lose, the hard way, the easy way, the long way, the short way, they will lose.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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