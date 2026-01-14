James Talarico’s Populist Pitch for Angry Voters: The ‘Rage Economy’

When Ezra Klein asked James Talarico to explain the “rage economy” in their recent interview, what followed sounded less like media theory and more like recognition of what people already know.

Talarico is a Texas state representative who has built a national profile by pairing progressive economic politics with explicitly Christian moral language. Over the past year, his media trajectory has been unusual. Viral clips led to a long-form appearance on Joe Rogan. That was followed by a featured sit-down with Klein, one of the New York Times’ most prominent progressive voices. That progression from viral clips to Rogan to Klein matters because it means the critique is traveling beyond media insider circles.

The phrase “rage economy” comes up repeatedly in the conversation, enough that Klein stops and asks Talarico to explain exactly what he means by it. What follows is less a theory than a naming of the system people already recognize.

“The billionaires who own the algorithms and the news networks have created for-profit platforms with predatory algorithms that divide us—by party, by race, by gender, by religion,” the rising Democratic star said. “They elevate the most extreme voices because anger makes money. Anger sells. Fear sells. They are selling us conflict and calling it connection.”

It says they are taking your attention, making money off it, and using it to gain power.

This connects directly to what I’ve been documenting for months. In November, I wrote about how we’ve stopped being manipulated by algorithms and started obeying them—performing for machines rather than making genuine choices. In December, I argued that algorithmic systems broke shared reality itself by replacing editorial judgment with engagement optimization. What Talarico is doing is translating that structural critique into language voters actually understand. He’s taking the mechanics I’ve been describing and giving people a villain, a crime, and a motive.

That framing resonates because it matches lived experience. People see family members consumed by their phones. They feel conversations harden. They notice that outrage travels faster than information and cruelty travels farther than curiosity.

This did not require conspiracy. It required a market with no constraints, and whatever captured attention scaled. When algorithms replaced editors, truth stopped being organized around verification and started circulating based on emotional response. Outrage proved efficient. Platforms optimized for it. Those who owned the infrastructure benefited most.

This is why “rage economy” succeeds where terms like “misinformation” and “content moderation” failed. Those sound like technical problems requiring expert solutions. “Rage economy” sounds like theft requiring accountability. More importantly, it explains who benefits.

The modern information system converts attention into profit and converts division into growth. Social trust becomes a resource to extract. Emotional volatility becomes an asset. The more fractured the audience, the more valuable the system becomes.

Democrats have struggled to talk about this in anything but technocratic language, while voters experience their phones as a source of constant agitation that seeps into daily life. Talarico’s move is to translate that exhaustion into a populist critique that people immediately recognize.

The system persists because people have adapted to it. Users learn what gets rewarded. Creators chase engagement. Politicians provoke because provocation travels. We are no longer just being manipulated—we are obeying. Participation becomes habitual.

Naming the system still matters. You cannot resist incentives you do not recognize.

Talarico is betting that people are ready for that description. They are tired of watching people they love disappear into their screens. They are tired of public life feeling permanently overheated. They are tired of being told this is just how things are now.

After decades inside a system that monetizes outrage faster than democracy can absorb it, pretending this is normal is acceptance.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.