ICE Does Victory Lap After Minnesota Hotel Dropped by Hilton Over Banned Agents Dispute

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took a victory lap on Friday, gleefully mocking the Minnesota hotel dropped by Hilton for refusing to rent rooms to its agents.

Hilton confirmed on Monday that it was removing the property from its platforms, issuing a public apology and distancing itself from the actions of the independently owned hotel.

ICE’s communications team posted a video of the Hampton Inn’s sign being removed on Friday, alongside screengrabbed emails of agents being turned away, jeering in meme format: “How it started, how it’s going.”

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/BhzJSj01NB — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 8, 2026

The Hampton Inn in Lakeville, a franchised property operating under the Hilton brand, made headlines last week after Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees were denied accommodation once their identities became known with images of cancellation emails from hotel staff circulating online.

Hilton initially said the matter had been resolved, but made the decision to drop the hotel after a video surfaced, saying it was working with franchisees to “reinforce the standards we hold them to.”

The video, shared online by conservative influencer Nick Sortor, which appeared to show a front desk worker telling a man attempting to book rooms for DHS agents that the hotel would not accommodate “ICE or immigration agents.”

Trump administration officials quickly seized on the footage, accusing Hilton of participating in a “coordinated campaign” to deny service to federal immigration officers.