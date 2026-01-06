Hilton Cuts Ties With Minnesota Hotel at Center of DHS Controversy

Hilton has severed ties with the Minnesota hotel that was accused of canceling the reservations of Homeland Security agents.

It all started on Monday when DHS took to X to accuse the hotel chain of a “coordinated campaign” in Minneapolis, enclosing emails from Hilton reps, including one telling an officer, “We are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property.”

“NO ROOM AT THE INN!” the DHS post began. “@HiltonHotels has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement. When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations.”

The statement went on: “This is UNACCEPTABLE. Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation’s immigration laws?”

Hilton distanced itself from the hotel in question, saying it was independently owned and operated.

Hotel owner Everpeak Hospitality said the Homeland Security situation was “inconsistent” with their policies and vowed to reach out to the affected guests to make sure they’re accommodated.

That statement prompted right-wing independent journalist Nick Sortor to investigate for himself:

🚨 BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: I went into the Minnesota Hilton who “apologized” for banning DHS agents, and EXPOSED them for CONTINUING to ban DHS agents@HiltonHotels has decided they want the FULL BUDLIGHT treatment at this point. Hilton’s operator, Everpeak, STRAIGHT UP LIED in… pic.twitter.com/3g97P7okpz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 6, 2026

After Sortor posted his video, Hilton released another lengthy statement, saying it was “taking immediate action to remove this hotel from our systems.”

Statement from Hilton on a recent video pic.twitter.com/W8DWUTWD7f — Hilton Newsroom (@HiltonNewsroom) January 6, 2026

Even billionaire Bill Ackman got involved, saying, “If the hotel owner lied in their statement and the below allegation is confirmed, @Hilton corporate could terminate the hotel owner’s franchise. Hilton is investigating this now.”

Ackman followed up with: “Apparently, @HiltonHotels is terminating the franchise effective immediately. Credit to @nicksortor for his investigative work.”

Replying to Ackman’s latest post, Hilton said simply: “Confirming your comment.”