IDF Confirms Viral Photo of Soldier Smashing Jesus Statue Is Real After Swift Backlash
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the authenticity of a viral image showing one of its soldiers smashing the face of a Jesus statue with a sledgehammer in southern Lebanon, vowing to take “appropriate measures” against the soldier and to help locals repair the damage.
The image, which first surfaced on Sunday, appeared to show the uniformed soldier striking the fallen statue’s head in what local reports say is the Maronite Christian village of Debel, near the Israeli border, where Israel is waging a campaign against Hezbollah.
It spread rapidly online and prompted backlash from Christian communities in the region as well as prominent conservatives in the U.S., while the IDF said it was investigating.
The initial image drew rebuke from prominent conservatives in media and politics, including from Alex Bruesewitz, an adviser to President Donald Trump:
Right-wing critics of the Trump administration, recently attacked by the president for speaking against his conflict with Iran, also weighed in to slam the image, including ex-Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and commentator Candace Owens:
In a statement issued late Sunday, however, the military confirmed that the picture was authentic and that the incident had taken place.
“The IDF views the incident with great severity and emphasizes that the soldier’s conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops,” the military’s official account said.
It added: “The incident is being investigated by the Northern Command and is currently being addressed through the chain of command. Appropriate measures will be taken against those involved in accordance with the findings.”
Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemned the soldier’s actions on Monday via X, calling it an “ugly act” and acknowledging the offense caused to Christians.
“This shameful action is completely contrary to our values,” Sa’ar said, adding he was confident the military would take “necessary strict measures.”
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