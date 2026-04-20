IDF Confirms Viral Photo of Soldier Smashing Jesus Statue Is Real After Swift Backlash

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the authenticity of a viral image showing one of its soldiers smashing the face of a Jesus statue with a sledgehammer in southern Lebanon, vowing to take “appropriate measures” against the soldier and to help locals repair the damage.

The image, which first surfaced on Sunday, appeared to show the uniformed soldier striking the fallen statue’s head in what local reports say is the Maronite Christian village of Debel, near the Israeli border, where Israel is waging a campaign against Hezbollah.

It spread rapidly online and prompted backlash from Christian communities in the region as well as prominent conservatives in the U.S., while the IDF said it was investigating.

The initial image drew rebuke from prominent conservatives in media and politics, including from Alex Bruesewitz, an adviser to President Donald Trump:

The IDF has confirmed that this image is authentic. This is utterly disgraceful. I urge the IDF to take swift and decisive action to hold him fully accountable. The hatred and wickedness being directed at Christians must end now! https://t.co/sniNGkE9UJ — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) April 20, 2026

Right-wing critics of the Trump administration, recently attacked by the president for speaking against his conflict with Iran, also weighed in to slam the image, including ex-Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and commentator Candace Owens:

“Our greatest ally” that takes billions of our tax dollars and weapons every year. https://t.co/N1AoqoahWA — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 19, 2026

The IDF has confirmed this is real.

Which commentators will reliably lecture us about Judeo-Christian values on Monday? https://t.co/7yOEFac5gy — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 20, 2026

In a statement issued late Sunday, however, the military confirmed that the picture was authentic and that the incident had taken place.

“The IDF views the incident with great severity and emphasizes that the soldier’s conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops,” the military’s official account said.

It added: “The incident is being investigated by the Northern Command and is currently being addressed through the chain of command. Appropriate measures will be taken against those involved in accordance with the findings.”

Following the completion of an initial examination regarding a photograph published earlier today of an IDF soldier harming a Christian symbol, it was determined that the photograph depicts an IDF soldier operating in southern Lebanon. The IDF views the incident with great… https://t.co/U6P3x8KWBb — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 19, 2026

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemned the soldier’s actions on Monday via X, calling it an “ugly act” and acknowledging the offense caused to Christians.

The damaging of a Christian religious symbol by an IDF soldier in southern Lebanon is grave and disgraceful. I commend the IDF for its statement,

for condemning the incident, and for conducting an investigation into the matter. I’m confident that the necessary strict measures… — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) April 20, 2026

“This shameful action is completely contrary to our values,” Sa’ar said, adding he was confident the military would take “necessary strict measures.”

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