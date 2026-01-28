Ilhan Omar Speaks Out After Liquid Attack During Town Hall Meeting: ‘I Don’t Let Bullies Win’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) struck a defiant tone after facing off with a syringe-wielding attacker during a town hall meeting on Tuesday night.

Omar, 43, was calling for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem when a man in the audience, identified as Anthony Kazmierczak, 55, jumped up and approached her podium while clutching the syringe filled with an unknown liquid.

“I’m ok,” she said in an X post shortly after the attack. “I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work.”

I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 28, 2026

She added: “I don’t let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong.”

Kazmierczak was arrested and charged with third-degree assault. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

