‘Whoa!’ Kevin O’Leary Stunned When Tiffany Cross Hits Him With Personal Attack in CNN Brawl

Author and podcast host Tiffany Cross stunned prominent Trump fan Kevin O’Leary with a jab that made anchor Abby Phillip step in to say, “Let’s not make personal attacks.”

As unrest has escalated over President Donald Trump’s deportation forces amid the Renee Good and Alex Pretti killings, CNN recently reported on what they say are “coded” appeals to white nationalists by Trump administration agencies.

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, Phillip hosted a panel that included Cross, O’Leary, Ana Navarro, Jim Schultz, and Elie Honig.

During a heated segment on ICE, Cross floated the premise that groups like the Proud Boys have been absorbed into the ranks of DHS, and decried a lack of “deep-dive reporting” on the subject.

Leary became incensed at the charge, and in the ensuing brawl was taken aback when Cross called him “a member of a cult”:

TIFFANY CROSS: There is a reason why we have not seen a resurgence of the Proud Boys and that is because I believe a lot of them are likely made ICE officers. Again, I’ve said this on the show before. I’ve not seen any deep dive reporting into who these people are. But they certainly adopt a lot of the ideology, a lot of the tactics, a lot of the violent tactics, a lot of the wearing masks and it sounds a lot like their founder, what they initially put out. And so because Stephen Miller backtracks, I don’t really care. I wonder about all the incidents that are not caught on videotape. I wonder about all the people who are sitting in detention centers right now as we sit here, who are malnourished, who are without lifesaving medication, children who have been kidnapped. KEVIN O’LEARY, CHAIRMAN, O’LEARY VENTURES: Tiffany, you just say ICE officers are militia. CROSS: Yes. Have you not been paying attention? O’LEARY: Yes, I see you’re stretching a little bit. CROSS: They certainly mirror the Gestapo. O’LEARY: That’s very — CROSS: I don’t think I’m stretching anything. I think we have seen what we have not seen. O’LEARY: You know, this is actually a — CROSS: We have not seen our gang members committing violence. O’LEARY: This is a federal and state (inaudible). CROSS: What we have seen are ICE agents — O’LEARY: You’re pushing that a little bit there. That’s — that’s — PHILLIP: But hold on one second. But Tiffany, you’re — you’re saying that phase. You’re just making a supposition here. There’s no concrete evidence of actual — SCHULTZ: Well, you got to be careful. That’s what — that’s — PHILLIP: DHS. SCHULTZ: But there was some supports. CROSS: Well, actually — O’LEARY: Surveying the government that — CROSS: — we have seen white supremacists tattoos on — O’LEARY: — risking their lives, serving the government — CROSS: Risking their lives, taking lives, Kevin. O’LEARY: And you’re calling a — you’re calling a proud boy militia. Did you say that? CROSS: I did not call them a Proud Boy militia, but I think it’s disgraceful that you’re sitting here — I’m — I’m actually not. But I think there are white supremacist tattoos on their neck. We have seen — O’LEARY: White supremacist federal officers. CROSS: Yes. White supremacists, federal officers. O’LEARY: Okay. That’s the — that — like where are you going with this? Why would you say that? CROSS: I’m going with my eyes, ears and logic. There have been multiple ICE agents who have white supremacists tattoos — PHILLIP: All right. O’LEARY: Men and women working for the federal government — PHILLIP: Let me — let me Jim have a word — O’LEARY: Risking their lives, carrying out a mandate. And they’re white supremacists. CROSS: Yes. PHILLIP: Hold on. Hold on. CROSS: And you’re a member of a cult. So I won’t expect you to analyze that. O’LEARY: Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! PHILLIP: I’m going to let Jim have a word. Go ahead, Jim. SCHULTZ: I think the generalizations are a bit of an overused. PHILLIP: Yes. And let’s not make personal attacks.

Watch above via CNN NewsNight.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!