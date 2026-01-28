Witness Gruesomely Details What Trump Deportation Agents Did to Alex Pretti’s Body in Wrenching CNN Spot

Witness Stella Carlson gruesomely detailed to CNN host Anderson Cooper what Trump deportation agents did to Alex Pretti’s body after they killed him in a wrenching interview.

Chaos and widespread outrage erupted on Saturday when Trump Border Patrol agents shot Pretti in Minneapolis as social media video of the incident circulated.

Carlson was one of several observers who filmed the incident and provided the first close-up video of the killing. She was a guest on Tuesday night’s edition of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, during which the host asked her about the moment she began screaming.

In an emotional response, Carlson told Cooper that the agents were “playing with” Pretti’s body rather than rendering aid, laughing and counting the wounds:

COOPER: One of the things that’s shocking about the number of shots is that the last five shots or so are actually from a distance where he appears already lying on the ground, not moving. Do you remember that? Again, this is happening in seconds. CARLSON: I mean, honestly, Alex being shot is the most memorable part of it. The agents are not a part of that. I think, because I watched him die. I mean, I watched him die. I remember him arching his back and his head rolling back, and he looked. It was so fast moving and but not for me. Like when they left, when they fled, which now I see that after the shooting, they decided to just scatter and save themselves, watching him die. COOPER: When the shots are fired, you begin to scream, what the eff did you just do? Do you remember that moment? Do you remember screaming that? CARLSON: I remember the feeling inside my body. I mean, of course I wish I wasn’t saying that word so often, but at the same time, that’s how angry and, like, I don’t know if anger is the right mortified. That’s just how mortified I have been feeling. And helpless. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, like what? What? And I knew he was gone because I watched it and then they come over to try to perform some type of medical aid by ripping his clothes open with scissors, and then maneuvering his body around like a rag doll, only to discover that it could be because they wanted to count the bullet wounds to see how many they got, like he’s a deer. I watched that, and that is what it felt like they were doing and that is part of why I was like, what are you guys doing? Why would you jostle his body around like that? You’re not even doing anything to help him. But I knew he was gone. COOPER: You knew he was gone then? CARLSON: I knew he was gone. There was no way with the way his body was moving and I only knew that because of the way they were manipulating his dead body, just playing with it. Like they’re in a video game. They were looking at us and laughing. COOPER: After the shooting? CARLSON: Yes.

Watch above via Anderson Cooper 360.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!