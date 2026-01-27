Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was attacked by a man at a town hall event on Tuesday, with the interrupter spraying the congresswoman with an unknown substance.

During a Minneapolis town hall, Omar called for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to “resign or face impeachment” after federal officials shot and killed two citizens in the city this month. Minneapolis mother Renee Good, 37, was shot and killed by an ICE agent this month, while Alex Pretti was also shot and killed by federal officers amid a mass deployment crackdown.

At the town hall, Omar was speaking when a man approached her podium and appeared to throw something before being removed from the area.

“We will continue. This f**king asshole is not getting away with this,” Omar can be heard saying in the video after the man confronted her and colleagues tried removing the congresswoman from the event.

The man who approached Omar was apprehended on the scene. People in the video can be heard telling the congresswoman to get checked before continuing the press conference.

Omar continued the press conference, telling her team she needed 10 more minutes to speak to the crowd. One colleague of Omar’s told her that what she was sprayed with smelled “terrible.” This was Omar’s first in-person town hall of 2026 in Minneapolis.

Capitol Police released a statement about the incident:

Tonight, a man is in custody after he decided to assault a Member of Congress – an unacceptable decision that will be met with swift justice. We are grateful for the rapid response of onsite security and our local law enforcement partners. We are now working with our federal partners to see this man faces the most serious charges possible to deter this kind of violence in our society.

Minneapolis is currently suing the administration over ICE’s presence in the city. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) have called for federal enforcement agents to leave the city following this month’s shootings of Pretti and Good, which have kicked off protests across the city.

“Here’s the reality that people like this ugly man don’t understand. We are Minnesota strong and we will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us,” she said.

Watch above via Fox News.

