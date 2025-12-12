Indiana Governor Vows to Help Trump ‘Challenge’ GOP’s ‘Misguided’ Redistricting Rebels

Indiana governor Mike Braun (R) vowed to work with President Donald Trump to punish members of his own party who joined Democrats to torpedo the president’s redistricting plan for the state.

Trump had issued his own warning via Truth Social on Wednesday night before the vote, singling out Senate leaders and adding: “Anybody that votes against Redistricting” would be “met with a MAGA Primary in the Spring.”

Minutes after the Indiana Senate rejected the bill on Thursday, Braun made clear in an X post that he would help Trump deliver on his threat of primary challenges against the “small group” of Republicans who voted no and was not prepared to let the rebellion pass quietly.

“Ultimately, decisions like this carry political consequences. I will be working with the president to challenge these people who do not represent the best interests of Hoosiers,” Braun said.

I am very disappointed that a small group of misguided State Senators have partnered with Democrats to reject this opportunity to protect Hoosiers with fair maps and to reject the leadership of President Trump. Ultimately, decisions like this carry political consequences. I will… — Governor Mike Braun (@GovBraun) December 11, 2025

Braun, however, was quickly slapped with a Community Note fact-checking his minimization of the Republicans who pushed back on the redistricting bill, not a “small group” but more than half of the party’s lawmakers – “21 out of 40.”

The break in Indiana’s Republican supermajority saw those GOP senators break ranks to join all 10 Democrats in rejecting the measure, which failed 31–19 despite intense pressure from the White House.

The bill would have redrawn Indiana’s congressional map mid-decade, an unusual move designed to help Republicans capture all nine House seats ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Senate president Rod Bray, who also voted against the bill and was named by Trump in his tirade, sought to cool tensions, saying Republicans shared the president’s goals but disagreed on tactics.

“The issue before us today was how to get there,” Bray said, adding that mid-cycle redistricting was not a “guaranteed way” to secure Republican victories.