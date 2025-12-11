JUST IN: Indiana Senate Votes Against Trump-Backed Redistricting Plan

The Indiana State Senate voted against the plan pushed by President Donald Trump to redraw the state’s district map with the goal of giving Republicans more congressional seats.

Votes were cast during a special session Thursday at the Indiana Statehouse. When the final count was tallied, 31 state senators voted down the bill. Just 19 voted in favor of the new map.

BREAKING: Indiana Senate votes down redistricting bill, breaking with President Donald Trump https://t.co/lARCa8Ne3W via @indystar pic.twitter.com/JJZb2Ig66X — Tony Cook (@indystartony) December 11, 2025

Indiana Senate votes 31-19 to defeat Republican-backed redistricting plan to create 9-0 GOP congressional map. — Joey Garrison (@joeygarrison) December 11, 2025

Indiana was just the latest in a growing list of states that have taken redistricting into serious consideration. Texas was the first notable state to put a plan in motion, and the outrage from that plan resulted in California voters overwhelmingly passing their own new map to give Democrats in advantage. Other states have followed suit.

As noted in a report from IndyStar, the new map likely would have eliminated two Democratic seats. Although Indiana lawmakers appeared to be “evenly split” on the issue of redistricting, the final count showed that a staggering 21 Republicans joined Democrats in their opposition of the new map.

CNN correspondent Jeff Zeleny called the vote an “extraordinary defeat” for the president.

An extraordinary defeat for President Trump and the White House in Indiana, with the redistricting effort failing on a vote of 19-31 in the state Senate. In all, 21 Republicans joined 10 Democrats in the push to draw new maps. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) December 11, 2025

—