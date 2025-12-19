Internet Shreds MAGA State Senator for Attacking Governor Over Security Spending After Assassination Attempt

MAGA Republican state senator Doug Mastriano’s political attack on Governor Josh Shapiro’s security spending was trashed by internet users on Friday who reminded him that the Democrat had been the target of an assassination attempt earlier this year.

The Shapiro family was the target of a middle-of-the-night arson attack on the governor’s official residence in Harrisburg in April. Shapiro and his family were asleep inside at the time, though no one was injured. The man accused was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison in October as part of a plea deal.

New documents obtained by Spotlight PA and detailed in a Dec. 5 report revealed that Pennsylvania plans to spend nearly $1.1 million in public funds on security upgrades at Shapiro’s private family home in the Philadelphia suburbs, roughly 100 miles away from the state-owned residence that was attacked.

Mastriano took issue with the spending, seeing it as an opening for a partisan jab that he fired off on X Friday – complete with a bizarre AI video:

Reports show that over $1 million in taxpayer dollars has been spent on security at Governor Josh Shapiro’s private residence and aircraft usage. At a time when Pennsylvanians are struggling with rising costs, many are asking hard questions about priorities—and whether… pic.twitter.com/t6ItyIX9ij — Senator Doug Mastriano (@SenMastriano) December 18, 2025

Soon after the Republican was slapped with a Community Note, which highlighted several contextual details that he failed to mention in his tweet: namely that there had been an assassination attempt and the fact that the security upgrades had been recommended by Pennsylvania State Police. In addition, the fact check added that the expenditure was approved by the State Ethics Commission.

Dozens of users piled into Mastriano’s replies:

Someone recently tried to assassinate @JoshShapiroPA by setting the governor's mansion on fire. https://t.co/3qm2QY9uST — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) December 18, 2025

Somone literally tried to murder him and his family and you’re attacking him for trying to stay safe? You are really, really f’ed up. — Blue Virginia (@bluevirginia) December 18, 2025

You’re complaining about the cost of security for a guy who had molotov cocktails thrown into his house while home and had to escape with his family and watch his home burn down? Not a good look…. — TalksPolitics (@TalksPolitics24) December 18, 2025

The Governor’s Mansion was firebombed by an antisemitic lunitic…🤦‍♂️ — Jarrett 🇺🇸 (@whoismrzero) December 19, 2025

Some users also took the opportunity to point the finger back across partisan lines:

@grok how much government money has been spent of the FBI director on personal travel and to his girlfriend. — SnappyTurtle 🇺🇸 (@SnappyTurtle73) December 18, 2025

