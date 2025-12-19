Elise Stefanik Drops Out of NY Governor’s Race and Is Leaving Congress

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) announced Friday that she is dropping out of the New York gubernatorial race and will not seek re-election to Congress.

In a statement posted online Friday afternoon, Stefanik reaffirmed her belief that she would have won the Republican primary, but concluded that her campaign “is not an effective use of our time or your generous resources.” Stefanik continued:

While spending precious time with my family this Christmas season, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Governor and will not seek re-election to Congress. I did not come to this decision lightly for our family. I am truly humbled and grateful for the historic and overwhelming support from Republicans, Conservatives, Independents, and Democrats all across the state for our campaign to Save New York. However, as we have seen in past elections, while we would have overwhelmingly won this primary, it is not an effective use of our time or your generous resources to spend the first half of next year in an unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York. And while many know me as Congresswoman, my most important title is Mom. I believe that being a parent is life’s greatest gift and greatest responsibility. I have thought deeply about this and I know that as a mother, I will feel profound regret if I don’t further focus on my young son’s safety, growth, and happiness – particularly at his tender age. I am incredibly grateful to the people of New York’s 21st District for entrusting me to represent you in the United States Congress. Thank you to my dedicated staff over the past decade. I am proud of the significant results that we successfully delivered for the hardworking families in our district and across America. It has been a tremendous professional honor to serve as your Congresswoman over the past eleven years. Thank you for your support and encouragement as my family and I look forward to the next meaningful personal and professional chapter. God Bless and Merry Christmas

The first year of President Donald Trump’s second term has been troublesome for Stefanik. She was initially chosen to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, but Trump later pulled the nomination to protect the GOP’s thin advantage in the House.

In November, Stefanik announced she was running for governor. The launch of her campaign came a few days after Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani — a Democratic Socialist — won the New York City mayoral race. Some also viewed it as a win for Republicans, as it would help fuel anti-socialism messaging ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

A little over two weeks after Mamdani’s win, however, was his surprisingly cordial meeting with Trump. Strategists argued the meeting undermined the GOP’s midterm plans, and it was especially harmful to Stefanik’s campaign. The congresswoman has repeatedly attacked Mamdani as a “communist” and a “jihadist,” but Trump shot down those claims when the press brought them up.