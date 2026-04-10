Man Accused of Tossing Molotov Cocktail at Sam Altman’s SF Home Arrested at OpenAI HQ

A man was arrested early Friday morning after allegedly targeting the San Francisco home and office of OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman with a Molotov cocktail, according to police and the company.

The incident unfolded just before dawn, at 4:12 am PST, when someone “threw an incendiary destructive device” at the residence, sparking a fire on an exterior gate, per the San Francisco Police Department. Authorities said the suspect fled the scene on foot after the attack, which caused damage but did not result in any injuries.

Roughly an hour later, at 5:07 am PST, officers responded to a call at OpenAI’s San Francisco headquarters, where a man was allegedly threatening to torch the building. Police said they “recognized the male to be the same suspect from the earlier incident,” leading to his arrest at the scene.

View our latest statement regarding an incident that occurred early this morning at a North Beach residence. Officers have made an arrest, and no injuries were reported as a result of this incident. pic.twitter.com/t4DsF31uxh — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) April 10, 2026

The suspect, identified for now only as a 20-year-old man, is facing pending charges. Police emphasized that despite the arrest, “this remains an open and active investigation.”

According to officials, the Molotov cocktail ignited a fire on the exterior gate of Altman’s home around 4 a.m. It remains unclear whether the tech executive — who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and since has become one of the most prominent figures in the artificial intelligence boom — was inside the residence at the time.

The company said the situation has since been contained and there is no ongoing threat to employees or its offices. “We deeply appreciate how quickly SFPD responded and the support from the city in helping keep our employees safe,” OpenAI said in a statement, adding that it is now cooperating with investigators.

The case is now being handled by the department’s Special Investigations and Arson Units. The incident comes amid heightened scrutiny and protests surrounding artificial intelligence companies, including demonstrations outside OpenAI offices in recent months.

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