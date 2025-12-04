‘You Are Wrong!’ The View Crew Brawls With Stephen A. Smith Over His Tirade Against Mark Kelly

The View co-hosts brawled with sports and politics analyst Stephen A. Smith on Thursday over his recent tirade against Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ), a retired Navy captain.

“You recently accused senator Mark Kelly — a veteran, astronaut — of crossing the line for participating in a video reminding troops they can refuse to follow illegal orders,” Sunny Hostin said before playing a video of Smith screaming, “You know better, Senator Kelly! You know better! How dare you do that?”

Hostin then quoted Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth saying in 2016 that there has to be “consequences for abject war crimes.”

“Now given the fact that the secretary himself said that, I’d love to give you the opportunity to perhaps change your position on what you said,” Hostin said.

SMITH: I’m not changing a thing. HOSTIN: Okay. You want to stay loud and wrong. SMITH: You can call it loud and wrong. You’re entitled to your opinion. I don’t give a damn what Pete Hegseth has to say. He was never qualified for the job. When you talk about DEI and eradicating that — excuse me — what was he doing hosting Fox News on the weekend and all of a sudden he’s the Defense secretary. Please. Give me a break! Let me get that out the way. When I was talking about Mark Kelly, it was military. What I did was get on the phone with family and friends who have served in the military and I said, “We’re not civilians. This is not the court of law.” You can be implicated for implying something if you are a former military member or you are a present military member. It wasn’t what mark Kelly said. It’s the fact that he was a combat Navy pilot who served in the military who would tell folks, ignore an order when it could get — JOY BEHAR: Ignore an illegal order. SMITH: I said illegal. I’m talking about illegal. HOSTIN: He said you don’t have to follow an unlawful order and that is in the military code of conduct. It didn’t sound like you were aware of that. SMITH: No, I disagree with you. I had two governors texted me to tell me I was wrong and agree with you. HOSTIN: You are wrong. SMITH: And I had two senators that reached out and said you aren’t wrong at all.

Watch the clip above via ABC’s The View.