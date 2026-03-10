Iran’s Security Honcho Issues Chilling Threat to Trump: ‘Be Careful’

The Iranian security chief issued a chilling threat to President Donald Trump after the president vowed retaliation if Tehran continues to block the Strait of Hormuz.

It came after Trump took to Truth Social on Monday night, warning that Iran should expect “death, fire, and fury” if the strategic shipping lane remains closed, a move that has rattled global markets and heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump also expressed his disapproval of Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, saying the cleric would not be able to “live in peace.” The president added he was “not happy with the appointment” and insisted the U.S. should ultimately have the final say over Iran’s leadership.

Ali Larijani, a senior security figure in the regime, responded defiantly on X to Trump’s remarks, which he screengrabbed, telling the president: “The Iranian people is not afraid of your threats… Be careful or you will be the one who is eliminated.

الشعب الإيراني العاشورائي لا يخشى تهديداتكم الجوفاء؛

فقد عجز الأكبر منكم عن محوه…

فاحذروا أن تكونوا أنتم من يزول. pic.twitter.com/dmxd4kKTmi — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 10, 2026

The grim rhetoric comes just days after a court conviction tied to a plot against Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Asif Merchant, a Pakistani national allegedly trained by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was found guilty on Saturday over a conspiracy to assassinate Trump.

U.S. national security officials had previously warned the Trump campaign that Iran was actively targeting him and that multiple suspected operatives were believed to be operating inside the United States.

