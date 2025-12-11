Andrew Schulz And Co-Hosts Nuke Trump’s Crypto Pardons: ‘Straight Paying For It’

Andrew Schulz and his co-hosts on the Flagrant podcast nuked President Donald Trump’s recent pardon of a crypto billionaire whom the U.S. government accused of facilitating money laundering and called a national security threat.

Schulz, who supported Trump in 2024 and is part of the so-called manosphere, began the conversation, arguing, “This is what I imagine the pardons are. It’s either like a favor from someone close to you before you get out of there, somebody who has been loyal to you and got hemmed up in some sh*t, and you’re like, ‘I need to protect them,’ you know. Or there is political capital in the pardoning. You know, January 6th people — there’s political capital in pardoning all of them, right? Rouse up the base, base is excited.”

“And I think some people just straight paying for it. I think there’s a price for it,” replied co-host Alexx Media.

“But what’s the price, though?” pushed back Schulz.

Co-host Mark Gagnon added, “Well, allegedly, I heard this with the Binance guy.”

“Yeah, what’s the Binance one?” Schulz asked.

“Like, allegedly it was like he got pardoned and then he has all these funds that he’s able to like reinsert back into Trump’s projects. Yeah, like his crypto projects. Allegedly. I don’t know if this is the case — this is what I’ve heard,” Gagnon replied.

Schulz replied, “Yeah. I mean, that checks out. So then you’re paying for it.”

Gagnon agreed, “Yeah. Yeah. It’s like a little, you know, you scratch my back type of thing.”

Schulz added, “I’ll scratch yours.”

” Yeah. Yeah, I don’t know, man. The pardon shit is crazy, right? Shouldn’t we get rid of that? Why does the president just get to say you’re allowed to do illegal shit? Right? Like, why? That’s weird — the pardon thing. What’s the justification?” Schulz wondered.

From there the conversation turned into a debate on the merits of the pardon power as a check and balance to the judiciary.

