‘It’s a Dumb Ass Question!’ Anti-Trump Prosecutor Who Was Disqualified for Misconduct Rages at Hearing

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was utterly dumbfounded by a question she was asked on Wednesday at a Georgie Senate hearing.

Willis was at the hearing to discuss her election interference case against President Donald Trump. Last December, an appeals court ruled that the district attorney was disqualified from prosecuting the case. The ruling was largely influenced by Willis’s romantic relationship with fellow prosecutor Nathan Wade. The court initially disqualified just Wade, but the subsequent appellate ruling barred Willis from the case, as well.

During Wednesday’s hearing, a member of the Georgia Senate committee asked Willis if she and Wade had “any conversations prior to you taking office relative to an investigation into the 2020 election.” A member of Willis’s counsel immediately jumped in and told Willis not to answer the question. He then argued that knowing what goes on in a district attorney’s mind was privileged information. In response, a member of the committee claimed she wasn’t a district attorney at the time.

After some more back-and-forth between the committee and Willis’s counsel, the member of Willis’s team finally turned to her and asked if she wanted to answer the question.

“It’s a dumb ass question!” Willis said. The response drew laughter in the room.

“I didn’t know that he was gonna commit a crime prior to me taking office! Like, factually, it’s impossible.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.