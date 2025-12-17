The FCC’s official website scrambled to remove language calling it an “independent agency” just minutes after a Democratic senator confronted the agency’s chairman about it.

In a heated exchange during a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on Wednesday, Sen. Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM) pressed FCC Chairman Brendan Carr for a yes-or-no answer on his opening question.

“Is the FCC an independent agency?” Lujan asked. He added, “Yes or no is all we need, sir. Yes or no, is it independent?”

Carr launched into a response — but after it became clear he wasn’t going to say “yes or no,” Lujan cut him off.

“Well, there’s a test for this in the law, in the key portion—” Carr began.

“Yes or no, Brendan,” Lujan said.

Carr tried to continue his answer, but Lujan again interjected — informing Carr that his agency’s own website had clear language on whether it was independent.

“Just so you know, Brendan on your website it just simply says, man, ‘The FCC is independent,'” Lujan said. “This isn’t a trick question.”

“The FCC is not,” Carr replied.

“OK, so is your website wrong?” Lujan asked. “Is your website lying?”

“Possibly,” Carr said. “The FCC is not an independent agency.”

Sure enough, the language on the website was hastily changed. Axios reporter Sara Fischer captured an image from the site at 11:52 a.m. ET, which said the FCC is an independent agency. By 12:08 p.m., that language was gone.

🚨🚨 This is INSANE. I took this screenshot of the @FCC website at 11:52 a.m. ET where it explicitly states the FCC is an independent agency. 25 minutes later, it has been removed following Carr's comments during this hearing! See before and after screenshots below https://t.co/0Zey3ra6rh pic.twitter.com/C0KPFqrRSc — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) December 17, 2025

The site now reads as follows:

A U.S. government agency overseen by Congress, the Commission is the federal agency responsible for implementing and enforcing America’s communications law and regulations.

Watch above, via CSPAN Networks