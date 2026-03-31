A man accused of throwing chairs at police outside the Capitol on January 6 filed a class action lawsuit seeking monetary damages over “physical and emotional injuries” caused by law enforcement.

Alan E. Fischer III, along with two other plaintiffs and over forty demonstrators who added their names, filed the suit on Friday, accusing the Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police of the District of Columbia of “indiscriminately” firing non-lethal munitions “into a peaceful crowd.”

“The crowd was composed of protesters who were overwhelmingly peaceful before the shooting by police started,” the lawsuit alleges, later adding that “no one intentionally harmed any officers.”

The suit goes on to claim that “the munitions launched into the crowd were not directed at any of the people who were pushing on the fence line,” and that police did not warn the crowd before shooting.

“Instead, the police were shooting indiscriminately into the crowd further back in an area with peaceful protesters,” the suit claims.

The plaintiffs allege that police actions caused serious injuries to “thousands” of protestors, including those not directly named in the lawsuit.

“The actions of the police caused physical and emotional injuries, including but not limited to chemical burns, concussive trauma, emotional distress, and other damages to plaintiffs, class members and thousands of other protesters,” claims the lawsuit.

Though neither of the two other named plaintiffs, Patrick and Marie Sullivan, faced criminal charges for their presence at the Capitol, Fischer was indicted on seven criminal charges, including multiple violent felonies. A member of the Proud Boys, Fischer was accused of “hurling a traffic cone, a pole, and multiple chairs at police officers,” before his case was erased due to President Donald Trump’s pardon.

The plaintiffs are seeking monetary damages, a trial by jury, and a ruling declaring that both police forces “assaulted and battered protesters” and “acted negligently.”

Officials from both police departments declined to comment as the lawsuit remains ongoing. The Department of Justice and a lawyer for the plaintiffs have not yet responded to requests for comment.

A former Capitol Police officer, Aquilino Gonell, who was wounded during the riot, told Politico that the suit was “shockingly unsurprising.”

“It took them long enough since they have seen other insurrectionists being rewarded with government jobs, settlements and praises for their violent attempt to overthrow our democracy and elevating them as heroes and villains at the same time,” he said.

More than 140 police officers were injured on January 6, including sustaining traumatic brain injuries and other lasting ailments. The attack caused approximately $3 million in damage to the Capitol.

Trump pardoned approximately 1,500 January 6 defendants and prisoners in January, commuting the sentences of 8 more. He later signaled he would be open to “compensation” for pardoned rioters.

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