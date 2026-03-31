Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced on Tuesday that a suspension has been lifted for U.S. Army service members who flew an AH-64 Apache helicopter by Kid Rock’s Nashville home.

“Thank you [Kid Rock]. [U.S. Army] pilots suspension lifted,” Hegseth wrote on X. “No punishment. No investigation. Carry on, patriots.”

Hegseth was responding to Kid Rock’s original video, posted on Saturday, that showed the military helicopter flying close to his house. While standing next to a Statue of Liberty replica, Kid Rock gave a salute to the helicopter crew. In his post, Kid Rock took a shot at California Governor Gavin Newsom (D), seen by many as a potential Democratic frontrunner in 2028.

“This is a level of respect that s**t for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her,” the musician, a longtime supporter of President Donald Trump, wrote when posting the video.

Kid Rock also posted a second video showing him fist-pumping the helicopter crew when another military helicopter flies by in the background. The helicopters appeared to be the same ones that were flying over an anti-Trump “No Kings” rally in Nashville on Saturday.

The flyover reportedly led to an investigation and later a suspension for the service members as concerns grew about the seemingly frivolous use of military equipment. Reuters national security correspondent Idrees Ali reported that an investigation had been launched into the incident, and NBC News later reported, citing a U.S. official, that the crew was hit with a suspension over their actions.

“Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations,” the Army said in a Monday statement. “An administrative review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements.”

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