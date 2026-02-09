James Comer Trashes ‘Very Bad Person’ Ghislaine Maxwell for Taking the Fifth

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) was pressed by reporters Monday shortly after Epstein conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded the fifth at her closed-door congressional hearing.

Comer met with reporters in a congressional corridor, where a reporter asked, “Ghislaine Maxwell, we know from the Epstein files, didn’t tell the truth. She got moved to an open prison, now she’s asking for clemency to speak at all. Was it a mistake to move her to that prison? Should she be moved back?”

“I don’t know the rationale for removing her from one person to the other,” Comer answered. “But look, initially she had asked that the oversight committee grant immunity, and when we met with the survivors of Epstein, it was pretty clear, according to the survivors — and, you know, we had 20-some members in that meeting — that Maxwell was a very bad person and she committed a lot of crimes.”

Comer continued:

And it was the intent, in my opinion, when we left that meeting, in a bipartisan manner that we would not grant immunity. Now, what she said today, she asked for clemency from the president, so, I personally, from the reason you just stated, don’t think she should be granted any type of immunity or clemency. But, we’ll obviously, as more documents are read and understood, then we’ll go from there. But, I’ll close with this. I think it’s great that the Department of Justice has has let members of Congress come in and look at all the redacted versions of the documents. Attorney General [Pam] Bondi is doing what she was supposed to do via our subpoena first on the House Oversight Committee, as well as the Epstein Transparency Act. So, I think we’re finally going to get some answers, and finally, at the end of the day, we’re goint to do what our objective is in this hearing, provide justice for the survivors.

Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years for sex trafficking, was moved to a minimum-security Texas prison last July, shortly after meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and declining to implicate President Donald Trump in Epstein’s crimes.

Jeffrey Epstein died in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal counts of sex trafficking some 1,200 girls and women.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

