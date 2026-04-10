A top adviser to Melania Trump provided additional insight into the motivation behind the first lady’s surprise Jeffrey Epstein announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Marc Beckman, the CEO of ad agency DMA United and a senior adviser to Trump, shed a little more light on her appearance at the White House as he appeared on Fox & Friends Friday morning.

“Why now?” Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked Beckman to open the interview. “People are questioning the timing of this.”

“First, enough is enough,” Beckman said. “This has been ongoing and it’s time for the public to refocus their attention on what achievements our first lady has done. She’s helping people over and over again. Americans are benefiting from her efforts. People in the foster care community, people from an educational perspective. Her achievements have been so wide. You have covered them here. Whether it’s international with the Ukrainian and Russian reunifications and beyond. We want to focus the attention on her good work and what she has accomplished as first lady of the United States.”

Earhardt brought it back to Epstein, asking, “What do you say, because some of the victims say, ‘We have already released our testimonies. We don’t want to have to go and testify under oath’?”

Beckman responded with three points:

“Well, let me say this, the first lady accomplished three things yesterday as it relates to the disgraceful Epstein. First, she cleared her record. She set the record straight. She debunked all of the lies surrounding her and Epstein. Second, she became a champion for these women, for the victims. And finally, third, she is a real leader in Washington, D.C. She is calling on Congress to act now, so these are three big points that she drove home regarding Epstein.”

Earhardt then asked Beckman, who was also a producer on the Melania film that came out earlier this year, what led her to make the statement at this time.

He said it was a combination of “legacy media, social media, different corporate entities and personalities.”

He added: “But we as a society need to get back to respect and certainly, our first lady, the first lady of the United States, deserves respect. When she’s out there working every single day for the Americans, helping children, helping families, driving to make this country better, that’s what she deserves for people to pay attention to, not this nonsense. Just lies and innuendos and it’s an interesting time.

When Earhardt asked for the motivation to speak out publicly about Epstein for the first time, Beckman called the situation a “question of nonsense.”

“Like, think about it all day long, lies and innuendos are coming through the media about the first lady. And she just wanted to set the record straight. If she can’t stick up for herself, if she can’t defend herself and make sure that her reputation is impeccable, who will do it? Nobody’s done it to date,” Beckman said.

President Donald Trump has long denied any wrongdoing in his relationship with Epstein, and claims their friendship ended in 2005. He calls any assertion of otherwise a “Democrat hoax.”

Moments after Melania’s statement from the White House, MS NOW Washington correspondent Jacqueline Alemany posted to X that the president didn’t “know anything about” it before her on-camera appearance.

“‘She didn’t know him,’ he added before hanging up, referring to Epstein,” Alemany said.

Watch above via Fox News.

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