Meghan McCain Praises Bad Bunny Halftime Show in Stunning Rebuke of Conservative Outrage: I ‘Genuinely Question Your Taste Level’

Megan McCain did not share the same outrage expressed by her fellow conservatives over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Since the announcement that the Puerto Rican star would be headlining the show months, conservatives have repeatedly voice their disapproval. On the night of the actual show, those same voices predictably panned the performance. Many of them were upset that the entire set was done in Spanish, with some even declaring that ICE should have descended on the Levi’s Stadium to harass the performers on the field.

Others opted to avoid the show altogether by instead tuning into Turning Point USA’s alternate show headlined by Kid Rock.

McCain, on the other hand, seemed quite content keeping her TV on NBC at halftime. In a Monday morning tweet, McCain revealed she took exception to those who didn’t enjoy Bad Bunny’s music. She also took a shot at the ones using the performance as political fodder.

“I’m sorry but I just genuinely question your taste level if you didn’t enjoy the Bad Bunny halftime show,” she said. “And everything in life doesn’t have to be ruined with politics.”

The most politically charged musical performance came two days earlier at a pre-Super Bowl party. There, Green Day lead singer Billy Joel Armstrong called out ICE and even referenced the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein debacle.

