CNN Data Guru Warns Trump’s ‘Collapsing’ Approval with Working Class Voters is Dragging Down GOP

CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten warned President Donald Trump’s approval rating with a key demographic within his base, non-college voters, was “absolutely collapsing” and dragging the Republican Party down with it.

In an on-air breakdown of polling numbers with host Kate Bouldan, Enten revealed a dramatic reversal among the very voters who helped power Trump to electoral victory in 2024.

“He built his two presidential victories on winning voters without a college degree, well Donald Trump’s base with non-college voters is absolutely collapsing. What are we talking about here? Well, why don’t we just take a look!” the analyst said.

He continued: “Voters without a college degree on Donald Trump, back in 2024, he won those voters over Kamala Harris by 14-points. You come over to this side of the screen. What’s his net approval rating with him? He is underwater by 9-points!”

The shift marked what Enten called “a 23 point switcheroo with his base of non-college voters.”

The change, Enten went on to argue, is already bleeding into congressional politics ahead of the 2026 midterms. Where Republicans once held a commanding advantage with non-college voters, that lead has shrunk to just 4-points.

“When you can count on one hand, you know that you’re in trouble. If you’re Donald John Trump and the Republican Party, in this case, the Republican Party when it comes to the voters in Congress, and of course, a four point lead among non-college voters is not anywhere close to being good enough,” Enten said, warning that such a narrow edge is nowhere near enough to offset Democrats’ dominance among college-educated voters, now up by 20-points.

The erosion, Enten argued, goes to the heart of Trump’s economic campaign pitch to revive American manufacturing and shield workers from globalisation through tariffs and trade barriers. The numbers, he said, starkly show that employment in the sector has fallen sharply since the start of his presidency.

“The manufacturing jobs have gone adios, amigos! See you later!” he said, noting December report numbers that showed jobs down 63,000 since January 2025, with steeper losses following the administration’s tariff push in January 2025.

“What we’re dealing with is a Donald Trump message that is not actually meeting the reality,” Enten warned. “And that is why non-college voters have been going away from the president of the United States and away from Republicans as well.”

Watch above via CNN.

