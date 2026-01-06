January 6th Rioter Apologizes to Capitol Police: ‘I Had Fallen For the President’s Lies’

Pamela Hemphill, the January 6th rioter known as the “MAGA granny,” testified before Congress on Tuesday and asked for forgiveness in an emotional apology to Capitol Police officers.

“I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart for being part of the mob that put you and so many officers in danger. I want the Capitol police to know how truly grateful I am to them and how deeply sorry I am,” Hemphill said to the January 6th Committee, which reconvened on the fifth anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Hemphill, who refused a pardon from President Donald Trump, spoke before only Democrats as Republicans refused to participate on the committee.

“My name is Pam Hemphill. I’m a mother and a grandmother and a cancer survivor and a retired addiction counselor. I am also a convicted criminal for what I did on January the 6th, 2021. Thank you for having me back to the Capitol today. I am deeply grateful for this chance to try to make amends and talk about what happened five years ago,” she began, adding:

Once I got away from the MAGA cult and started educating myself about January the 6th, I knew what I did was wrong. I pleaded guilty to my crimes because I did the crime. I received due process, and the DOJ was not weaponized against me. When Donald Trump pardoned us, I rejected the pardon. Accepting that pardon would be lying about what happened on January the 6th. I am guilty, and I own that guilt. Five years ago, I traveled from Idaho to D.C. to see Donald Trump speak. I had fallen for the president’s lies, just like many of his supporters. Local people had welcomed me into the circle when I was around them. I heard them saying things like, “The Democrats are trying to turn this into a communist country,” or “The radical left wants to do away with our Constitution.” The gaslighting caused a lot of fear, and I was scared. With that fear in my heart, I came here on January the 6th. I went from Trump’s speech to the Capitol because I thought Mr. Trump would go to the Capitol with us. I heard people saying that Trump was going to walk down to the Capitol, so I went. Well, as you know, Donald Trump never showed. But the rioters did, and the attack began. The police officers were the heroes. They protected the Capitol and everyone inside the Capitol and even people like me. I was trampled on by the rioters, and if it weren’t for the Capitol Police helping me that day, I might have died. To the Capitol Police officer, Sidney, if I may address you for a minute, I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart for being part of the mob that put you and so many officers in danger. I want the Capitol Police to know how truly grateful I am to them and how deeply sorry I am. I can’t believe people are still disrespecting you and trying to lie about January the 6th. I will do everything I can to stop the lies about our brave officers like you who protected us during the attack. Speaking about January the 6th has caused a great risk to my personal safety. I have been doxxed online, harassed, and physically assaulted. But I am here, and I don’t care. I won’t let it stop me. I can’t sit here while Mr. Trump and others are lying. I also want others who feel like me to know that we must stop the lies being pushed by the public leaders and Trump himself. Thank you again for having me here. I am glad for the opportunity to speak to you and answer any of your questions.

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN.