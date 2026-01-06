John Thune Praises Capitol Police When Asked About Trump’s J6 Website Claiming They Committed Murder

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) offered praise for Capitol Police in response to a question about the Trump administration’s new January 6 webpage, which trashes them and accuses an officer of committing a “murder in cold blood.”

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s White House launched the page commemorating the five-year anniversary of the stunning riot. The page largely blames the Democrats and the police for the violence that unfolded, accusing Democrats of “branding peaceful patriotic protesters as ‘insurrectionists’ and framing the event as a violent coup attempt orchestrated by Trump.” The police, the site claimed, were guilty of “inexplicably removing barricades, opening Capitol doors, and even waving attendees inside the building—actions that facilitated entry—while simultaneously deploying violent force against others.”

Trump, on the other hand, was lauded on the website for “explicitly calling for peaceful protest.”

Asked about those criticisms shortly after, Thune claimed he hadn’t seen the page.

“I haven’t seen what they put on their website,” Thune told reporters, “but the Capitol Police do a great job around here. This Friday is Law Enforcement Day, and we will honor and express our appreciation and gratitude to the men and women who serve in law enforcement across this country, including the Capitol Police who protect this building on a daily basis.”

Under the subheading, “Capitol Police Response Escalates Tensions,” the White House asserts that between 1:30 and 3:00 p.m. the cops “aggressively” fired “tear gas, flash bangs, and rubber munitions into crowds of peaceful protesters, injuring many and deliberately escalating tensions. Video evidence shows officers inexplicably removing barricades, opening Capitol doors, and even waving attendees inside the building—actions that facilitated entry—while simultaneously deploying violent force against others.”

“These inconsistent and provocative tactics turned a peaceful demonstration into chaos,” it added.

The website also includes a timeline of events, one of which is titled: Ashli Babbitt Murdered in Cold Blood.”

“Unarmed Air Force veteran and Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt is fatally shot by Capitol Police Lieutenant Michael Byrd without warning as she climbs through a broken window toward the Speaker’s Lobby. No weapon was found on her, and she posed no threat. Byrd faced no charges. Three other Americans were also killed: Rosanne Boyland, Kevin Greeson, and Benjamin Philips. Zero law enforcement officers lost their lives,” reads the entry. The DOJ closed its investigation into Babbitt’s death, and Byrd was never charged with murder or any other crime for his actions that day.

