The 5 Most Unhinged Claims Made on Trump’s Jaw-Dropping New January 6 Website

President Donald Trump’s White House unveiled a new website on Tuesday dedicated to revising the historical record on the riot at the Capitol Building that took place five years ago to the day.

Trump remains unapologetic about his widely debunked assertion that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, as well as for the violence at the Capitol that those lies induced. In an address to House Republicans on Tuesday, he reiterated his belief that “the election was rigged.”

Here are the five most unhinged claims from the White House’s new website.

1. DEMOCRATS RESPONSIBLE FOR ‘REAL INSURRECTION’

In an introduction at the top of the page, the site lays out Trump’s extremely dubious thesis.

“The Democrats masterfully reversed reality after January 6, branding peaceful patriotic protesters as ‘insurrectionists’ and framing the event as a violent coup attempt orchestrated by Trump—despite no evidence of armed rebellion or intent to overthrow the government,” it reads. “In truth, it was the Democrats who staged the real insurrection by certifying a fraud-ridden election, ignoring widespread irregularities, and weaponizing federal agencies to hunt down dissenters, all while Pelosi’s own security lapses invited the chaos they later exploited to seize and consolidate power. This gaslighting narrative allowed them to persecute innocent Americans, silence opposition, and distract from their own role in undermining democracy.”

He also cited documentary footage of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) angrily saying that she should have made sure National Guard troops were on site to shift blame for the riot onto her. Notably, the DC National Guard is under the direct and sole command of the president.

2. CAPITOL POLICE ESCALATED WITH ‘VIOLENT FORCE’

According to the site, the outbreak of violence and storming of the Capitol Building was initiated not by the protesters, but by the on-scene authorities.

Per an included timeline, Trump delivered a “powerful speech” at the White House Ellipse, and “Following the President’s speech, the massive crowd peacefully marches down Constitution Avenue to the Capitol to protest the certification of the fraudulent election.”

“The march is orderly and spirited, with flags, signs, and chants supporting President Trump,” it asserted before blasting Capitol Police for their response to the day’s events.

Under the subheading, “Capitol Police Response Escalates Tensions,” the White House asserts that between 1:30 and 3:00 p.m. the cops “aggressively” fired “tear gas, flash bangs, and rubber munitions into crowds of peaceful protesters, injuring many and deliberately escalating tensions. Video evidence shows officers inexplicably removing barricades, opening Capitol doors, and even waving attendees inside the building—actions that facilitated entry—while simultaneously deploying violent force against others.”

“These inconsistent and provocative tactics turned a peaceful demonstration into chaos,” it added.

3. ‘MURDERED IN COLD BLOOD’

The website also takes up the case of Ashli Babbitt, a rioter who was fatally shot by Capitol Police Lieutenant Michael Byrd inside of the Capitol.

“Unarmed Air Force veteran and Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt is fatally shot by Capitol Police Lieutenant Michael Byrd without warning as she climbs through a broken window toward the Speaker’s Lobby. No weapon was found on her, and she posed no threat. Byrd faced no charges. Three other Americans were also killed: Rosanne Boyland, Kevin Greeson, and Benjamin Philips. Zero law enforcement officers lost their lives,” reads the “Ashli Babbitt Murdered in Cold Blood” timeline entry.

The Department of Justice closed its investigation into Babbitt’s death in April 2021, issuing a press release noting that it had “determined that Ms. Babbitt was among a mob of people that entered the Capitol building and gained access to a hallway outside ‘Speaker’s Lobby,’ which leads to the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives. At the time, the USCP was evacuating Members from the Chamber, which the mob was trying to enter from multiple doorways. USCP officers used furniture to barricade a set of glass doors separating the hallway and Speaker’s Lobby to try and stop the mob from entering the Speaker’s Lobby and the Chamber, and three officers positioned themselves between the doors and the mob. Members of the mob attempted to break through the doors by striking them and breaking the glass with their hands, flagpoles, helmets, and other objects. Eventually, the three USCP officers positioned outside the doors were forced to evacuate. As members of the mob continued to strike the glass doors, Ms. Babbitt attempted to climb through one of the doors where glass was broken out. An officer inside the Speaker’s Lobby fired one round from his service pistol, striking Ms. Babbitt in the left shoulder, causing her to fall back from the doorway and onto the floor.”

“The investigation revealed no evidence to establish that, at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber,” concluded the DOJ.

Four police officers who responded to the riot committed suicide over the next few months.

4. MIKE PENCE’S ‘ACT OF COWARDICE AND SABOTAGE’

Trump’s former right-hand man, whom some January 6 rioters expressed a desire to execute, also earned a timeline entry titled, “Mike Pence Refuses to Act.”

“Vice President Mike Pence, who had the opportunity to return disputed electoral slates to state legislatures for review and decertification under the United States Constitution, chooses not to exercise that power in an act of cowardice and sabotage. Instead, Pence presides over the certification of contested electors, undermining President Trump’s efforts to address documented fraud and ending any chance to correct the election steal,” it read.

On the day of the riot, Pence addressed a letter to Congress in which he wrote: “When the Joint Session of Congress convenes today, I will do my duty to see to it that we open the certificates of the Electors of the several states, we hear objections raised by Senators and Representatives, and we count the votes of the Electoral College for President and Vice President in a manner consistent with our Constitution, laws, and history.”

While the riot was ongoing, Trump tweeted, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!”

5. THE AFTERMATH

In a series of post-January 6 timeline entries, the White House asserted that the Biden DOJ held “hundreds” as “political prisoners for years in harsh conditions,” took shots at “RINOs” Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, reupped the Ray Epps conspiracy theory, and celebrated Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election.

“Despite relentless Deep State efforts to imprison, bankrupt, and assassinate him—all designed to sabotage his political comeback through fabricated indictments, invasive raids, and rigged show trials—President Trump emerges triumphant,” reads the final entry. “Fueled by unbreakable resolve, the fierce loyalty of his courageous family, team, and Patriotic Americans, and God’s unmistakable grace, he delivers a landslide 2024 victory and reclaims the White House in the greatest comeback in American History.”