JD Vance Drops Odd Comments About Pagans at Brothels Discarding ‘Baby Skeletons’ at March For Life

During a speech against abortion at Friday’s March For Life, Vice President JD Vance dropped an odd comment, saying that “one of the telltale signs of an ancient brothel in the pagan world was that you’d always find a large number of baby skeletons nearby.”

Vance told the crowd:

I read an article some time ago about classic archaeology, of all things. And one particular piece of information has haunted me: that one of the telltale signs of an ancient brothel in the pagan world was that you’d always find a large number of baby skeletons nearby — a lot of baby skeletons; and those bones predominantly belonged to boys because, unlike little girls, those boys would be of no use to the future adults who were running those brothels. Now, this is shocking to us because we grew up in a Christian culture and were formed by religious values. Even those of us who aren’t particularly faithful, it’s a shocking thing to hear. But we remember that in the ancient pagan world, discarding children was routine. From the skeletons in brothels to the child sacrifice of the Mayans, the mark of barbarism is that we treat babies like inconveniences to be discarded rather than the blessings to cherish that they are.

Even though President Donald Trump was in Washington, D.C. on Friday, he appeared at the March For Life only in a pre-recorded video message from the Oval Office, declaring that “we’re bringing back faith in America” and “we’re bringing back God.”

Among other speakers were House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), who revealed that he “was the product of an unplanned teen pregnancy” and is “eternally grateful that [his parents] allowed [him] the chance at life,” and Representative Chris Smith (R-NJ) who promoted the baseless claim that an FDA-approved abortion pill is “extremely dangerous to women.”

Watch the referenced clip of Vance’s speech above via Fox News.

