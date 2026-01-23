Mike Johnson Claims He Was Nearly Aborted By Teen Parents While Addressing March For Life Crowd

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) told the crowd assembled in Washington, D.C., for the March for Life event that he was nearly aborted by his teenage parents.

“We all have a reason we march, we all have a reason we believe so strongly in these principles,” Johnson began.

“I was the product of an unplanned teen pregnancy exactly one year before Roe, in 1972, and a lot of people tried to convince my very young parents that they should just ‘take care of that problem,’ but I am eternally grateful that they allowed me the chance at life.”

Johnson’s remarks were met with wild applause.

He continued:

I think of the millions of children that did not have that same opportunity. And every single child deserves the opportunity to fulfill their God-given potential. And it is up to us to defend that freedom and that right, that essential freedom to be born, the unalienable right to life that is imperiled in our generation. We are so grateful you are willing to march and stand and speak for that issue. I’m happy to say that all that is changing because of you, and despite the special interests that fund abortion, and despite the voices that tell you to look away from the beating heart, and despite all those who continue to deny the truth, you are here and we are here and we stand together for life.

Earlier in his remarks, Johnson touted defunding “big abortion.”

“For years now, we know medicaid funds have skirted the essential protections under the Hyde Amendment and funneled tax dollars to abortion providers. And we said no more,” Johnson said. “And in the working families tax cut, The Big Beautiful Bill, for the first time ever, we finally defunded big abortion and it was a long time coming.”

Johnson added, “We stand here today to say the federal government should not be subsidizing any industry that profits from the elimination of human life.”

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.

