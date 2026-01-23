Piers Morgan And Prince Harry Demand Trump Apologize for Dissing British Soldiers Who Fought In Afghanistan



AP

British notables like Piers Morgan and Prince Harry are calling for an apology from President Donald Trump for suggesting their troops avoided battle in Afghanistan after NATO’s Article 5 was invoked over 9/11.

Trump insulted the soldiers during an interview with Fox Business in Davos this week after questioning the existence of NATO.

“We’ve never needed them,” Trump declared of NATO. “We have never really asked anything of them. You know, they’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan or this or that. And they did. They stayed a little back, little off the front lines.”

Earlier Friday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer denounced Trump’s comments as “insulting, and frankly, appalling,” and other British politicians followed suit.

British journalist Anushka Asthana posted that she “asked the White House about Keir Starmer’s comments that Donald Trump’s suggestion re European troops staying back from the frontline in Afghanistan were insulting – and suggesting he should apologise.”

She posted a response from White House Spox Anna Kelly saying, “President Trump is right — America’s contributions to NATO dwarf that of other countries, and his success in delivering a five percentage spending pledge from NATO allies is helping Europe take greater responsibility for its own defense.”

We asked the White House about Keir Starmer’s comments that Donald Trump’s suggestion re European troops staying back from the frontline in Afghanistan were insulting – and suggesting he should apologise. Suggests Trump won’t: pic.twitter.com/cihjwfPGIZ — Anushka Asthana (@AnushkaAsthana) January 23, 2026

British presenter Piers Morgan, who appeared on Trump’s show “The Apprentice” in 2008, retweeted a post from Royal Marine Ben Mcbean recuperating in the hospital with a missing leg. “Trying to convince myself and my parents I’ll be fine after fighting a bit further back from the front line,” the original post read.

Morgan wrote, “Says it all. President Trump needs to apologise – to Ben and all NATO personnel who served alongside US forces in Afghanistan, especially those killed and wounded.”

Says it all. President Trump needs to apologise – to Ben and all NATO personnel who served alongside US forces in Afghanistan, especially those killed and wounded. https://t.co/YsX6uLuQHf — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 23, 2026

Prince Harry, who served two tours in Afghanistan and now lives in California, issued a statement calling for respect for the soldiers and their families.

I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there. The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed. Thousands of lives were changed forever. Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost. Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defense of diplomacy and peace.

Other British reactions:

You’re an idiot.

I thank and honour the Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice on D-Day and its aftermath in the long allied slog to liberate Western Europe.

Why can’t Trump do the same for the British/NATO sacrifice on America’s behalf in Afghanistan.

Instead he demeans… https://t.co/HUjCF5CWNQ — Andrew Neil (@afneil) January 22, 2026

US President Donald Trump has outraged politicians and British war veterans, after falsely claiming that Nato soldiers – including British troops – stayed back from the front line during the war in Afghanistan. Andy Reid, who lost three limbs in the conflict, has told BBC news… pic.twitter.com/nZDTyQoSko — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) January 23, 2026

Our Statement in response to President Trump's comments: The service and sacrifice of British personnel in Afghanistan cannot be called into question, and we condemn any comments that undermine their extraordinary contribution. — Royal British Legion (@PoppyLegion) January 23, 2026

‘You could never walk in our shoes, coward.’ Veteran caller John, who lost nine friends in Afghanistan, demands an apology from Donald Trump ‘on behalf of the nation’. pic.twitter.com/3FxrVKriRB — LBC (@LBC) January 23, 2026

–

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!