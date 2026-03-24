A top deputy to U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro privately admitted, according to a Tuesday report, that the Justice Department could not find evidence of wrongdoing by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell — undercutting President Donald Trump‘s ongoing claim of “criminality” in renovating the Fed building.

According to The Washington Post, transcripts of the court proceedings reveal that the deputy spoke out in a closed-door hearing earlier in March.

The prosecutor’s statement undercuts Trump’s claims of “criminality” on Thursday, calling Powell “a stubborn, incompetent person” who “may be a dishonest guy.”

In January, Trump said he hoped to sue Powell as the cost of renovating the aging Fed building had spiraled uncontrollably to more than $4 billion — or approximately $1.5 billion over the projected cost.

“It’s going to end up costing more than $4 billion — $4 billion! It’s the highest price of construction,” Trump said. “Again, Democrats — highest price of construction per square foot in the history of the world. Gorgeous monuments are built for a much smaller price. So we’re thinking about bringing… what’s called [a] gross incompetence lawsuit.”

Trump has frequently criticized Powell for failing to lower interest rates at the pace that Trump advocated, referring to him as “‘Two Late’ Powell” and “the WORST!!!” in a Feb. post to Truth Social.

On March 13, Judge James Boasberg blocked two subpoenas served to Powell for presenting “essentially zero evidence” against Powell.

“A mountain of evidence suggests that the Government served these subpoenas on the Board to pressure its Chair into voting for lower interest rates or resigning,” Boasberg wrote in his court filing.

Pirro railed against the court’s decision and vowed to appeal it.

“Did you hear what I just said?” Pirro had yelled at reporters after the subpoenas were quashed. “I just said that this decision will be appealed by the United States Department of Justice. That’s the answer to your question!”

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