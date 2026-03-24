James Carville put his “friend” Bill Maher on blast in a heated rant, arguing his “craziness” about President Donald Trump is actually proof of his “sanity.”

In a Monday video for Politicon, Carville ranted against Maher and Trump while once again fully embracing his “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Carville said Maher “took issue” with him and others who embrace their personal hatred of the president. The longtime Democratic strategist, who has been on Maher’s Real Time and Club Random, said he admired Maher’s work, but declared he is completely off about Trump. Maher has criticized Trump plenty, but he also met him for a White House dinner, inspiring plenty of pushback from critics.

Carville said:

I’m sure he expected this and we’ll take issue back. His critique was, is I would go online like some crazy old man, foaming at the mouth, Trump derangement syndrome. And that he was wise enough and mature enough to not have Trump derangement syndrome. And then he showed pictures of average Americans, I don’t know, Uber driving, delivering furniture or things that people do. And that I, that only 1% of the country, well, watch Fox, MS Now, CNN or whatever. And that I was basically some old crazed crank out there who didn’t appreciate the hard work of other people. Well, Bill and I’ll tell you this, but I’m 81. I’m not likely to be able to move furniture for a living. But you know what? Given other year Trump in there in this market and the price of gas, I might be back to trying to move furniture to make a living. But hopefully it doesn’t happen that way. The argument is basically myself and people like me are crazy.

Carville admitted he actually agreed with Maher and thinks he is “crazy” when it comes to Trump. He went on to accuse Trump of lacking any bit of humanity, citing his celebration of the death of former FBI Director and special prosecutor Robert Mueller as one example.

He said:

We’re just blind rage, crazy. We can’t stand Trump. We can’t see anything. We’ve lost all context, all everything. Okay, I’m going to do something. I’m going to agree with you. I’m crazy. I hate it. A lot of people like me, we’re crazy. And I was thinking back a long time ago, but I think it’s still a kind of relevant book, a book called Catch-22. And I’m not alluded to a scholar or anything like that. But as I recall, the protagonist, is that the word I’m looking for? I don’t know who it was. But anyway, a guy named Usarian was in war and he didn’t like anyone to get out. So he claimed that the war made him crazy. And I think it went something like this. The psychiatrist says, no, the fact that you are crazy means that you are sane. If you are in a situation like this and you are actually sane, it would mean you’re crazy. So what I’m doing for myself and people like me, and you know who you are, we wake up at two o’clock in the morning throwing s**t against the wall. I can’t believe this motherf**ker is the president of the United States. He’s ruining the country. He’s ruining everything we had. We do that. And we are crazy. And we understand that. But maybe our craziness is evidence of our sanity. Because I got to tell you, I have no intention of ever, ever changing my mind.

Carville went on to continue blasting Trump, but he ended the video with another swipe at Maher, accusing him of having his head up CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss’s “a**.” Weiss has been accused by critics of taking CBS in a more conservative direction under the direction Paramount Skydance’s David Ellison, an ally of Trump.

“I consider you a friend. I’ve been on your show a bunch of times. I think you’re basically a compelling, gracious man,” Carville said. “But do me a favor, Bill. Try to get your head out of Bari Weiss’s ass. And give us the real time that we grew to know you well.”

Watch above via Politicon.

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