Jeanine Pirro Rages at Reporters, Vows to Appeal Ruling Blocking Fed Chair Subpoenas

Jeanine Pirro, the United States attorney for the District of Columbia, raged at reporters Friday after a federal judge quashed subpoenas in the Justice Department’s investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

President Donald Trump ordered the investigation over the Fed’s multibillion-dollar renovations that Trump has likened to Powell’s personal “palace.”

At a news conference Friday, Pirro complained that the judge’s decision means Powell will not be held accountable.

“One of the age-old tools that all prosecutors have to investigate any crime, including cost overruns, is a grand jury subpoena,” Pirro said.

“Today, however, in Washington, an activist judge has taken that tool away from us by inserting himself and preventing the grand jury from even obtaining, let alone hearing evidence,” Pirro said. “He has neutered the grand jury’s ability to investigate crime. As a result, Jerome Powell today is now bathed in immunity, preventing my office from investigating the Federal Reserve.”

Pirro called the judge’s decision “wrong and without leal authority.”

“No one, folks, is above the law, and this outrageous decision will be appealed by the United States Department of Justice.”

When it came time for questions, a reporter asked about Pirro’s failed attempt to prosecute the six Democratic lawmakers that Trump accused of treason.

“I’m not here to talk about six members of Congress!” Pirro exploded. “I’m here to talk about the fact that the grand jury has a job. They look at evidence. They decide whether they want to indict. If they don’t indict, so be it and if you want to know what the judge thinks, go ask him.”

A second reporter began asking about Sen. Thom Tillis’s (R-NC) vow to block Trump’s Fed nominees following the investigation into Powell.

“You know honestly, I don’t know and I don’t care and I’ll tell you why!” Pirro spat. “I am in a legal lane. All of the rest is white noise. I don’t care what they say. I have a job, I have the ability to go into a grand jury. Tthere are questions that the American public and people in D.C. are entitled to know where $1 billion has gone, and that’s my focus.”

The reporter continued, “But he is asking for an assurance that the investigation into Powell, this has ended it. Are you willing to concede?”

“Did you hear what I just said?” Pirro yelled. “I just said that this decision will be appealed by the United States Department of Justice. That’s the answer to your question!”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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