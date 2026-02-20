‘The WORST!!!’ Trump Rages Over Disappointing Economic News

President Donald Trump raged over some disappointing economic news shortly before his Commerce Department delivered it to the public on Friday morning.

“The Democrat Shutdown cost the U.S.A. at least two points in GDP. That’s why they are doing it, in mini form, again. No Shutdowns!” declared the president in a 7:50 a.m. Truth Social post.

“Also, LOWER INTEREST RATES. ‘Two Late’ Powell is the WORST!!!,” he added.

Less than an hour later, his administration announced that the United States’ GDP grew at an annualized rate of 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025. The 43-day government shutdown last fall was expected to affect the figure, but experts at Dow Jones nevertheless expected the economy to grow at a yearly clip of 2.5%.

Trump has spent the entirety of his second term laying into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for failing to lower interest rates as quickly as Trump had advocated, and his Department of Justice has even launched a criminal investigation into Powell ahead of his term’s expiration as chairman in May. Powell has called that investigation a pretext.

“The threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the president,” he argued in a video statement last month. “This is about whether the Fed will be able to continue to set interest rates based on evidence and economic conditions—or whether instead monetary policy will be directed by political pressure or intimidation.”

This month’s GDP news comes after an encouraging inflation report, but amid widespread discontent with the economy among the public.

