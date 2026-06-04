Jen Psaki Stunned By Trump Pick Getting Profane Sex-Themed Award in Unearthed Vid: ‘That’s A Real Video!’

MS NOW host and former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki was stunned by a resurfaced video of Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte — President Donald Trump’s pick for acting DNI, replacing the ousted Tulsi Gabbard — getting a profane award, assuring viewers it wasn’t AI.

A newly-recirculating video from a December 14, 2023, event shows Pulte being presented with a stunning gag award that bore the inscription “Bill Pulte F*cks” on the front and “Only the Young” on the back.

The viral clip also includes another participant being christened with a “dildo slap.”

On Wednesday’s edition of MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, the host derided Pulte’s selection in a commentary that included the clip and the helpful assurance that ” the blurred object in this video is in fact, a dildo”:

JEN PSAKI: Now, you’ve heard his name. We’ve talked about his name a lot, but he has grabbed headlines over the past year for using his power, overseeing mortgage finance records to make criminal referrals, claiming mortgage fraud against some of Trump’s publicly stated political enemies, such as New York Attorney General Letitia James, California Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, who I’m about to talk to, and Democratic nominee to the Federal Reserve, Lisa Cook.

Now, Pulte, who is heir to a family construction fortune, was able to insert himself into Trump’s orbit through his membership at Trump’s club, Mar-a-Lago. Of course, right? He and his wife also donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to pro-Trump groups in recent campaign cycles.

And if you were wondering what else Bill Pulte was doing before he joined the Trump administration, well, let me show you now. The next clip is a video of Bill Pulte accepting an award just two and a half years ago, very recently.

And before we played, I just want to warn you that the first two men you will see are not Bill Pulte, and also that the blurred object in this video is in fact, a dildo.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Here’s the first ever man alive (EXPLETIVE DELETED) slap on the Pee Pee (ph) live. Pulte, look at this (EXPLETIVE DELETED) thing. Come on.

So, Bill, this says Bill Pulte (EXPLETIVE DELETED). All right?

BILL PULTE, FHFA DIRECTOR: Thank you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And then if you notice on it’s got a tramp stamp with a butterfly on the back.

PULTE: Only the young one.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What cheeks (EXPLETIVE DELETED). Yes it does say — it does say, “only the young” on the back here. Only young, December 14th.

PULTE: Looks pretty bad (EXPLETIVE DELETED).

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PSAKI: In case that was hard to follow, confusing, in case you’re wondering if it was A.I., it was certainly not. They made an award that says Bill Pulte bleeps but only the young. That’s a — that’s a real. That’s a real video.

And just to reiterate, that was not some old footage of Bill Pulte and his college fraternity. That would be bad enough. That was two and a half years ago. Bill Pulte was old enough to be president of the United States in that video. That’s the guy who Trump wants leading U.S. intelligence.

Now, if you were shocked and horrified by that, and you certainly should be, you are not alone, because Trump’s Pulte announcement landed with a wet thud among many elected Republicans.