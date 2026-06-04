Candace Owens Makes a Hard Pitch On Russian State TV For Tucker Carlson to Run For President

Popular podcast host Candace Owens, best known for her bombastic rhetoric and spreading conspiracy theories, made a hard pitch for Tucker Carlson running for president while on Russian state television on Thursday.

Owens spoke to the press while attending Russia’s ‘Davos,’ the St Petersburg Economic Forum, alongside other Russia-friendly celebrities like Steven Segal and Andrew Tate.

Speaking with Rick Sanchez, the former CNN anchor who joined RT in 2019 and now lives in Moscow, Owens explained why she would never seek public office, but would throw her full support behind Carlson.

“Let me ask you a very important question. Because you may have heard this, you may not have heard this, but there’s a buzz out there in America that you would make a great next president of the United States. I apologize for asking,” asked Sanchez.

“No, you’re fine. I always tell my listeners I’d never run for president — I’d only run for dictator — because I’m not dealing with Congress, I’m not dealing with lobbying, I am not dealing with any of this, I am not dealing with Lindsey Graham calling for another war,” replied Owens, adding:

I’m just going to be like, “Here’s what we’re doing and here’s what we’re not doing.” So I tell them, vote for me if the terms are acceptable, that I will be dictator of the United States, and that is it. But in the short run, I really don’t have an interest in running for office because there is just too much inauthenticity — also, you know, the great letdown of Trump. I would be interested in strongly getting behind someone like Tucker Carlson, though. Would you? I would. And so I would love for him to run, and I would create the dynamic that me and Charlie had and run all over to help him get elected because he–

“And Tucker was also very fond and friendly with Charlie Kirk,” interjected Sanchez.

Owens replied, “He was, and to see him be one of the lone voices — I would also say Megyn Kelly, who told the truth about Charlie shifting perspectives toward the end — just only further committed me. He’s also at a great place in his life; his children are older. I would gratefully get behind someone like Tucker Carlson.”

Owens has grabbed headlines for months now for spreading various conspiracy theories about the death of Charlie Kirk, implicating everyone from Israel to the U.S. military to Kirk’s own Turning Point USA organization. Kirk’s widow publicly condemned Owens and asked her to stop.

'I’d never run for president, I’d only run for DICTATOR' — Candace Owens jokes with RT’s Rick Sanchez at SPIEF With the US Congress and lobbyists, that’s the only solution she sees But on a serious note, Owens says she’d rather back Tucker Carlson if he ran for office pic.twitter.com/7lmRAoGuW8 — RT (@RT_com) June 4, 2026

Watch the clip above.

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