House Dem Runs Mock Attack Ad Against Himself Claiming He’s Supported By ‘Radical Progressives’

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) released a mock attack ad against himself to spread the message that he’s the true progressive in the primary race whose “radical agenda” supports things like abortion rights, labor unions, and affordable housing.

The ad comes as New York’s progressive moment and democratic socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) have thrown their support behind Goldman’s opponent for the 10th district, former NYC Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander.

Also supporting Lander are Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Goldman’s tongue-in-cheek ad asks and answers:

Who’s backing Dan Goldman and his radical agenda? Planned Parenthood, because he fully supports abortion rights. Sierra Club, because he wants to spend billions on the Green New Deal. Teachers and labor unions because he thinks working people’s wages should go way up. NYCHA tenant leaders because he wants to spend our tax money to fix public housing. And he’ll pay for it all by taxing billionaires. So, if someone asks you who’s backing Dan Goldman, tell ’em it’s the radical progressives.

Rep. Dan Goldman running a facetiously negative ad against himself in #NY10: "Who's backing Dan Goldman and his radical agenda? Planned Parenthood, because he fully supports abortion rights. Sierra Club, because he wants to spend billions on the Green New Deal." pic.twitter.com/1rB9UNNLwu — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 4, 2026

The hotly contested NY-10 primary takes place June 23 in a district that covers part of Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Goldman, who’s running for his third term, has been backed by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). He may have lost the support of New York progressives because he failed to back Mamdani’s mayoral campaign, Channel 7 reported.

When asked whether it was a mistake not to support Mamdani, Goldman answered, “I have moved on, that was last November, it was quite some time ago and as soon as he won the general election, I reached out, I congratulated him and I began to try to work with him on our shared goals of making New York more affordable.”

Lander has been described as a “Jewish progressive willing to challenge the Israeli government,” and currently leads Goldman by more than 30 points.

Goldman, who is also Jewish and was in Israel during the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, is a staunchly pro-Israel voice in Congress, but has also called for Palestinian human rights and an end to “violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians” in the West Bank.

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